In a Special UNC Board of Governors Meeting on April 28, the Board approved Dr. Sharon Gaber as UNC Charlotte’s fifth chancellor. Gaber will begin her term on July 1, 2020 with a starting salary of $525,000. Gaber has been president of the University of Toledo since 2015. She will be UNC Charlotte's first female chancellor.
"I am so humbled and honored to be named the fifth chancellor of UNC Charlotte... I believe UNC Charlotte will play a big role as a nationally recognized University in the years to come," Gaber said in a video message to the UNC Charlotte community.
Gaber will replace Chancellor Philip Dubois, currently the longest serving chancellor in the UNC System with 15 years’ tenure at UNC Charlotte. Dubois oversaw the construction of the Student Union, the light rail and the development of a data science school, among many other achievements.
She also succeeds chancellors Dean Colvard, E.K. Fretwell and James Woodward.
Gaber holds a bachelor's degree from Occidental College, a master's degree from University of Southern California and her doctoral degree in city and regional planning from Cornell University.
"As an urban planner and lifelong educator, I was impressed with UNC Charlotte’s outstanding reputation in academics, its growing research capabilities and an incredible campus with a vibrant and diverse student population," said Gaber.
The chancellor-elect will enter into a University that is still reeling from a campus shooting that left 2 dead and 4 injured one year ago and an unprecedented time in higher education as universities decide how to proceed in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
The search process began August 29, 2019 when the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees appointed a 16 member Search Committee led by Michael Wilson (‘93). The Committee held five public listening sessions and hired consulting firm Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates to create a Chancellor Leadership Profile. The Committee then submitted 65 candidates to the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees and three candidates came to campus for interviews. Two names were sent to UNC System Interim President Bill Roper who submitted one final candidate to the Board of Governors for approval.
The Board was originally expected to announce its decision on April 17 but was delayed by COVID-19.
Dubois will retire effective June 30, 2020 and move to Georgia with his wife Lisa Dubois.
Update: This article was updated on April 28 to include quotes from Dr. Gaber.
