UNC Charlotte has named the EPIC building the Albert & Freeman Energy Production and Infrastructure Center after the esteemed alumni Craig and Darla Albert.
The Alberts have contributed $218 million to UNC Charlotte through the Albert Engineering Leadership Scholars Program and the Freeman Scholarship. Their generosity has not gone unnoticed.
"Darla and I were honored when we learned that the UNC Charlotte Energy Production and Infrastructure Center building would bear our name," said Craig Albert in an interview with UNC Charlotte.
The Albert Engineering Leadership Scholars Program is a four-year full, merit scholarship focused on engineering students who demonstrate and pursue academic achievement and community engagement. There are nine scholars in this program and four alumni who are also involved in enhancing the program.
The Freeman Scholarship is a renewable merit scholarship that is available to anyone in the University’s Honors Program. Currently, six students hold this scholarship.
"This naming of the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center building recognizes and honors the kind generosity and tremendous passion the Albert family has for the William States Lee College of Engineering, especially our students," said Rob Keynton, dean of the college in a press release.
EPIC is located on the Community Partnership & Research side of campus. It focuses on project management, collaborative teamwork, risk analysis and leadership skills. EPIC was originally funded by private and public funding and is now home to students who are pursuing a career in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.