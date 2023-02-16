Student debt in the United States has increased to $1.76 trillion as of September 2022. North Carolina students are no exception to this number, with a combined total of $48 billion owed in student debt
To truly understand the effects of rising college tuition, twenty UNC Charlotte students share how much they owe.
Students all over the country feel the burden of student debt as college tuition increases annually. High costs deter young adults from attending college, while those who enroll work multiple jobs or reconsider an advanced degree to save money.
Name: Avery Merideth
Hometown: Havelock, NC
Major: Psychology
Amount of Student Debt: $20,000
Name: Sujan Sai
Hometown: India
Major: Computer Science
Amount of Student Debt: $26,000
Name: Sarah Mckeon
Hometown: Apex, N.C.
Major: Exercise Science
Amount of Student Debt: $20,000
Name: Tejaswi Mandem
Hometown: India
Major: Data Science and Business Analytics
Amount of Student Debt: $0.00
Name: Christen Smalley
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Major: Nursing
Amount of Student Debt: $4,000
Name: Tiera Ray
Hometown: Wilmington, N.C.
Major: Finance
Amount of Student Debt: $65,000
Name: Mostafa Hammad
Hometown: Philadelphia
Major: Finance
Amount of Student Debt: $30,000
Name: John Hunt
Hometown: Laurinburg, N.C.
Major: Biology
Amount of Student Debt: $15,000
Name: Saafa Shahriar
Hometown: Concord, N.C.
Major: Biology
Amount of Student Debt: $8,000
Name: Ella Cornwell
Hometown: Rocky Mount, N.C.
Major: Exercise Science
Amount of Student Debt: $30,000
Name: Matti Renney
Hometown: Hollis, N.H.
Major: Health Systems Management
Amount of Student Debt: $40,000
Name: Kalani Sawyer
Hometown: Asheville, N.C.
Major: Psychology
Amount of Student Debt: $0.00
Name: Obed Mikombo
Hometown: Mooresville, N.C.
Major: Computer Science
Amount of Student Debt: “A good amount”
Name: Claudia Quiroz
Hometown: Asheville, N.C.
Major: Pre-Nursing
Amount of Student Debt: $7,000
Name: Theron Stauffer
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Major: Computer Science
Amount of Student Debt: $0.00
Name: Tabitha Adaya
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
Major: Communications
Amount of Student Debt: $10,000
Name: Mietta Lewsader
Hometown: Mint Hill, N.C.
Major: Biology
Amount of Student Debt: $0.00
Name: Amya Moore
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Major: Theater
Amount of Student Debt: $14,000
Name: Darius Simms
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Major: Biology
Debt: $34,000
Name: Griffin Leger
Hometown: Bridgewater, N.J.
Major: Civil Engineering
Amount of Student Debt: $40,000