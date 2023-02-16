Student debt in the United States has increased to $1.76 trillion as of September 2022. North Carolina students are no exception to this number, with a combined total of $48 billion owed in student debt

To truly understand the effects of rising college tuition, twenty UNC Charlotte students share how much they owe.

Students all over the country feel the burden of student debt as college tuition increases annually. High costs deter young adults from attending college, while those who enroll work multiple jobs or reconsider an advanced degree to save money.

 

52661673123_06000fe790_c.jpg

 

Name: Avery Merideth 

Hometown: Havelock, NC

Major: Psychology 

Amount of Student Debt: $20,000

 

 

 

52661180996_f5c9da484e_c.jpg

 

Name: Sujan Sai

Hometown: India 

Major: Computer Science 

Amount of Student Debt: $26,000 

 

 

 

52661465469_8340ee7dca_c.jpg

 

Name: Sarah Mckeon

Hometown: Apex, N.C.

Major: Exercise Science 

Amount of Student Debt: $20,000

 

 

 

52661673013_4ff37ffc31_c.jpg

 

Name: Tejaswi Mandem

Hometown: India

Major: Data Science and Business Analytics 

Amount of Student Debt: $0.00

 

 

 

52661672948_d522d4c32e_c.jpg

 

Name: Christen Smalley 

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C. 

Major: Nursing 

Amount of Student Debt: $4,000

 

 

 

52661465304_ccf753bff3_c.jpg

 

Name: Tiera Ray

Hometown: Wilmington, N.C.

Major: Finance 

Amount of Student Debt: $65,000

 

 

 

52660681392_b5be8caff4_c.jpg

 

Name: Mostafa Hammad 

Hometown: Philadelphia

Major: Finance 

Amount of Student Debt: $30,000

 

 

 

52661465169_e11d49a3ea_c.jpg

 

Name: John Hunt 

Hometown: Laurinburg, N.C.

Major: Biology 

Amount of Student Debt: $15,000

 

 

 

52660681287_615633f036_c.jpg

 

Name: Saafa Shahriar 

Hometown: Concord, N.C.

Major: Biology

Amount of Student Debt: $8,000

 

 

 

52661465044_7b121e3511_c.jpg

 

Name: Ella Cornwell 

Hometown: Rocky Mount, N.C.   

Major: Exercise Science 

Amount of Student Debt: $30,000

 

 

 

52661464944_b80702daff_c.jpg

 

Name: Matti Renney

Hometown: Hollis, N.H. 

Major: Health Systems Management 

Amount of Student Debt: $40,000

 

 

 

52661464884_444e5fdc59_c.jpg

 

Name: Kalani Sawyer 

Hometown: Asheville, N.C.

Major: Psychology 

Amount of Student Debt: $0.00

 

 

 

52661180306_61c46a41df_c.jpg

 

Name: Obed Mikombo

Hometown: Mooresville, N.C. 

Major: Computer Science

Amount of Student Debt: “A good amount”

 

 

 

52661672373_6113d79569_c.jpg

 

Name: Claudia Quiroz 

Hometown: Asheville, N.C. 

Major: Pre-Nursing 

Amount of Student Debt: $7,000

 

 

 

52661180221_0fa932811f_c.jpg

 

Name: Theron Stauffer

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C. 

Major: Computer Science 

Amount of Student Debt: $0.00

 

 

 

52661672258_1a3fba81a1_c.jpg

 

Name: Tabitha Adaya 

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Major: Communications 

Amount of Student Debt: $10,000

 

 

 

52662875337_056abd69b5_c.jpg

 

Name: Mietta Lewsader

Hometown: Mint Hill, N.C.

Major: Biology

Amount of Student Debt: $0.00

 

 

 

52662875107_7e2e02a2ba_c.jpg

 

Name: Amya Moore

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Major: Theater 

Amount of Student Debt: $14,000

 

 

 

52663868793_da956ac96a_c.jpg

 

Name: Darius Simms

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Major: Biology 

Debt: $34,000

 

 

 

52663868593_a82b646776_c.jpg

 

Name: Griffin Leger

Hometown: Bridgewater, N.J. 

Major: Civil Engineering 

Amount of Student Debt: $40,000