Citing health concerns regarding COVID-19, Chancellor Dubois announced on May 4 that the fall 2020 semester will begin Monday, Sept. 7, two weeks after the previously scheduled start date on Aug. 24.
Dubois explained that although the virus’ curve is flattening, the projected peak of COVID-19 in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area is projected to occur in mid-June.
This delayed start means that the fall semester will begin on Labor Day. According to Student Body President Tahlieah Sampson, UNC Charlotte is considering shortening the fall and winter breaks to make up for the lost time. However, a complete schedule for this new semester is still in the works.
Sampson told the Niner Times that the University might also limit large lecture classes and rely heavily on hybrid courses, which combine online and in-person instruction.
“We know how critical in-person instruction, hands-on learning and activities with friends and peers are to a well-rounded student experience,” said Dubois in an email.
“As faculty and staff, we miss our interactions with students and each other, experiences that are important to maintaining the sense of community we feel deeply at UNC Charlotte. We also know we must be responsible about balancing the return to classrooms, offices and residence halls with the health and safety of Niner Nation and the uncertainty this pandemic poses.”
