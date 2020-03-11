On March 10, Lamar McNeil, 43, was fatally shot in the Aspen Charlotte apartment complex located approximately three miles from the UNC Charlotte campus. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have yet to release a suspect.
Responding to several reports made just before 9 p.m., officers found the wounded McNeil in an apartment located in the 2100 block of Wit Way. The officers transported McNeil to a nearby hospital where a medic pronounced him dead. McNeil’s family has been notified of his death.
According to a CMPD report, “Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to the incident.”
"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our residents." said Aspen Heights Management regarding the incident. "As we continue to work closely with the Mecklenburg Police Department in support of its ongoing investigation, we'd like to send our condolences to Lamar McNeil's family, friends and anyone else affected by this incident."
CMPD asks that any information regarding the incident be reported to 704-432-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.