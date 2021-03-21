On Wed., March 10, at around 8 p.m., the Campus Station shops on University Boulevard at Old Concord Road, the 9500 block of University City Boulevard, caught fire. The Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) reported in a Twitter thread that the fire was under control in under 20 minutes with the help of 27 firefighters. There were no reported victims.
WCCB Charlotte reported that flames were already through the shops' roof when the firefighters arrived at the scene.
UNC Charlotte sophomore Alexandra Bouplon was an eyewitness to the scene.
"There were so many fire trucks and firefighters attempting to put out the fire. It was chaotic. I was actually detoured back to my apartment that is close by because of the fire," said Bouplon to the Niner Times.
On Thurs., March 11, the CFD put out another tweet stating that the fire was due to faulty electricity.
Several stores were damaged in the fire, including the destruction of the Kritical Nutrition Store. The CFD estimated that the store sustained $250,000 worth of damages from the fire.
"I am just glad no one was injured or inside the building," said Bouplon.
