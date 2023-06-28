On May 22, 2023, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for public education in the North Carolina school system.
"If you care about public schools in North Carolina, it's time to take immediate action and tell them to stop the damage that will set back our schools for a generation," said Cooper.
This statement comes after legislative Republicans proposed to use billions in taxpayer money for private schools to increase vouchers so even the upper class can use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition.
North Carolina has consistently ranked low among states best in education. Forbes recently ranked North Carolina as No. 32 for states with the best public school systems, which can be attributed to low average test scores and low literacy compared to other states.
"North Carolina schools currently have more than 5,000 teacher vacancies," according to Cooper's website.
This problem is most likely due to North Carolina being at the bottom of the rankings for teacher pay, averaging at about $54,000 a year, compared to an average of $85,000 in top-ranking states such as Washington, Massachusetts, and New York.
Cooper plans to actively travel across the state to meet with teachers and parents to combat this issue.
Cooper's website calls NC residents to contact state legislators and ask them to protect public schools in three ways:
- "Invest in teachers and early childhood education, not cut taxes for the wealthy"
- "Use public money for public schools, not private academies"
- "Keep politicians out of the classroom, textbooks, and lesson plans"
To fix public education and teacher pay issues, Cooper plans to make North Carolina the No. 1 state in the southeast for teacher pay, invest in public schools, and keep politics out of the classroom.
If you would like to contact NC legislators about these issues, click here.