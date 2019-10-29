Election Day in North Carolina is Nov. 5, 2019 and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters in Charlotte and throughout Mecklenburg County will not only be deciding who will be the next mayor, but whether or not to raise the county sales tax.
Charlotte Mayor
Incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican David Michael Rice are running in the general election for Mayor of Charlotte.
Lyles, the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Charlotte since 2017, proposes a seven-point plan for a more equitable Charlotte. This plan includes accelerating the Council’s goal to provide 5,000 units of affordable housing from five years to three years and continuing the policy to progressively increase the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour.
Rice, a perennial candidate, has yet to start campaigning and has previously referred to himself as the “Lord God King.”
Charlotte City Council
There are four incumbent Democrats and only one Republican running in the general election for Charlotte City Council At-Large. Voters may choose four.
Democrat incumbents Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt, James "Smuggie" Mitchell and Braxton David Winston II are better-funded than newcomer Republican Joshua Richardson.
Democrat Dimple Ajmera is not only a consistent progressive voice but an immigrant who hopes to pass the historic $50 million bond referendum to address the affordable housing crisis and further implement the Strategic Energy Action Plan.
Democrat Julie Eiselt has completed her second term in the council and helped create the JumpStart Microgrant Program which aims to stop and prevent crime. She hopes to focus more on the Charlotte’s transit systems to cut down on commute times in the future.
Democrat James (Smuggie) Mitchell has completed his second term as an at-large council member and previously served from 1999 to 2013 as the District 2 Council Member. A Charlotte native, he is chair of the economic development committee and participates in the intergovernmental relations council committee.
Democrat Braxton Winston wants the city to prioritize transportation infrastructure and digital inclusion. As an influential citizen-journalist he employs new models of citizen engagement and participates in the Neighborhood Development Committee as vice chair.
Republican Joshua Richardson, a generation z black conservative, hopes to focus on fiscal conservatism. He wants to reduce crime, reform Charlotte Housing Authority (CHA) payments and work on zoning to alleviate traffic.
Charlotte City Council Districts
In Charlotte City Council District 2, Democrat Malcum Graham faces Republican Jacob Robison. In District 4, Democrat Renee Perkins Johnson faces Republican Brandon Pierce. Both districts are heavily democratic. The current District 2 representative is Democrat Justin Harlow and the current District 4 representative is Democrat Gregory A. Phipps.
The most competitive election will be in District 6 where newcomer Democrat Gina Navarette faces Republican Tariq Bokhari. First-generation immigrant Navarette is a well-rounded business owner who would bring a Latina voice to the city council. Bokhari brings experience in the financial technology sector and a conservative voice in a council dominated by Democrats. As seen in September’s special congressional election, precincts in District 6 that are also in the 9th Congressional District voted for Democrat Dan McCready.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education
Thirteen candidates are running for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education At-Large position. Voters can choose three.
Only one incumbent, Elyse Dashew, is seeking re-election. The candidates come from a range of backgrounds including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers and principles to business owners.
Mecklenburg County Local Sales and Use Tax
Voters in local jurisdictions in seven different North Carolina counties will decide 11 local ballot measures on Nov. 5, 2019. Mecklenburg County residents will be asked to vote in favor of or against the following proposal: “Local sales and use tax at the rate of one-quarter percent (0.25%) in addition to all other state and local sales and use taxes.”
A yes vote is a vote in favor of advising the County Board of Commissioners to levy an additional sales tax of 0.25%. A no vote is a vote against the additional local sales tax.
Other positions, depending on where you live, will be voted on including the Mayor and Board of Commissioners or Town Council for the Towns of Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville.
Eligible individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline, which was Oct. 11, 2019, may still register and vote during the one-stop early voting period for the November municipal elections in North Carolina. In-person early voting begins for the November municipal elections on Oct. 16, 2019 and ends Nov. 1, 2019.
