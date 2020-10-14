“As a result of the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater testing, Holshouser Hall residents are instructed to remain in the residence hall or return as soon as possible and by no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.”
Anna* woke up to this email at 7:30 Friday morning. She ate breakfast in her room so as not to potentially infect anyone, but many of her fellow residents went to the nearby SoVi dining hall.
Thirteen minutes later, a NinerNotice was sent out to the UNC Charlotte community informing them that Holshouser was the first dorm to be placed on quarantine due to the detection of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anna, a freshman living in the South Village residence hall, shared her experience with us so that other on-campus residents can know what to expect should their wastewater indicate the presence of the coronavirus.
“I wasn’t surprised when I got the email,” she said, “but as long as you’re doing the right things and following guidelines then there is no reason to really be nervous.”
Residents were provided with Chick-fil-A for lunch and were released by floor to pick it up from the lobby. Afterwards, they were instructed to be in their rooms from 1-4 p.m. for testing. Nurses administered the tests while the resident advisors (RAs) ensured that people were alone in their dorms.
“It was the test that went all the way up the nose,” said Anna. “I’m not going to lie. It hurt a little bit.”
There was a buffet-style dinner held outside for residents later that day. Students were served by dining hall staff, says Anna, but the whole process only took about 3 minutes per person.
She received the results of her test at 9:30 the next morning: negative. Later on, she received notice that she could go back to her normal activities and that only one student out of 155 had tested positive.
“It really wasn’t stressful at all,” assures Anna. “It was very sudden but I think they did a good job of being as transparent as possible and explaining that everything was okay and it wouldn’t be a super long process and we didn’t need to quarantine too long.”
*This student requested to stay anonymous, and as such Anna is a pseudonym.
