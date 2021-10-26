The 2021 Homecoming will be from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 across campus and will feature games, special guests and the chance to win merch.
Homecoming will also be on the week of Family Weekend and Niner Nation Week. Dejah Wallace, the marketing coordinator for the Homecoming Committee, spoke with the Niner Times about the events taking place. This Homecoming, the "Niner 9" is the most recent change made to the event.
Recently, more schools have been making a switch to more inclusive Homecoming courts. As a result, the Niner 9 will replace the original "Homecoming Court," and the "Golden Niner" will replace both the "Homecoming King and Queen."
"They wanted to get away from the king and queen because they wanted everyone to be included and exemplify the values of Niner Nation," Wallace said.
"Meet the Niner 9" will take place from Oct. 27-Nov. 4. Students can meet the Niner 9, learn more about them, and ask them questions. A summary of the Niner 9 can be found at homecoming.charlotte.edu.
This year's Niner 9 will comprise two men and seven women.
Ana Risch (2022) is majoring in Exercise Science and Dance. She is President of the Women's Rugby Club and is a member of Leadership Fellows STARS and Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students.
Ben Shackelford (2022) is majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management. He is a Niner Guide, a member of the University Honors Program and part of Leadership Fellows STARS.
Campbell Medders (2023) is majoring in Marketing. She is involved on campus as a resident advisor, marketing director of the Chi Omega sorority, Greek Village Office Assistant, Emerging Leaders mentor, on the Campus Outreach Leadership Team and a Panhellenic Recruitment Counselor.
Chloe Nicola (2022) is majoring in Spanish, Political Science and International Studies. She is involved in Model UN and a Millennium Fellowship, as well as a UCAE Tutor.
Danyal Mahmud (2022) is majoring in Psychology. He is involved on campus as the president of the Diversified Greek Council, a member of the Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity, a LEAD Team coordinator, a student coordinator for New Student & Family Services, and a peer advisor for University College.
Gabi Hitchcock (2022) is majoring in Political Science and Sociology. She is the president of the Panhellenic Association, Student Body Vice President in the SGA and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Lily Burns (2022) is majoring in Finance and Management. She is chapter president of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, a group fitness instructor at UREC and a Student Involvement ambassador.
Mackenzie Jane Amberg (2023) is majoring in Spanish and Biology. She is president of the Junior Class Council.
Ryen Boleware (2022) is majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice. She is involved in the LEAD Team, co-captain of the Charlotte Cheerleading COED, vice president of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Chief Justice of the Judicial Branch in SGA.
Students can vote for this year's Golden Niner at vote.charlotte.edu. Voting starts Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. and closes Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
The Golden Niner will be announced at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 6, and will receive the Golden Niner Pickaxe and a $500 reward. They will have the chance to be featured in promotional campaigns for the university, design a Golden Niner jacket, participate in noteworthy departments across campus, such as athletics. They will pass on the Golden Niner Pickaxe at the next Homecoming.
The rest of Homecoming will stay traditional in sticking to the layout of previous Homecomings.
The first event of Homecoming is a Kickoff Student Pep Rally on Oct. 31 in the Star-Quad from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The pep rally will feature special guest appearances, free food and music.
There will be a field day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the West Quad on Nov. 1. Students must pre-register to join the event.
A flag football tournament will be held on Nov. 3 and a trivia night will be held in the Student Union at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. On Nov. 4, CAB will be hosting Aux Cord Wars at 7 p.m. All students are encouraged to wear green on Nov. 4.
A Friday Fest will be held on Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the CHHS plaza. There will be music, performances, food trucks and vendors. The annual Stroll Contest will also be held on Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. by the National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities on campus.
Nov. 6 will be the last and busiest day of Homecoming. There will be a tailgate with a Spirit Tent at 1:30 p.m. for students to get dressed head to toe in niner pride. The football game will be held at 3:30 p.m. between Charlotte and Rice University.
For more information about all of the Homecoming events, visit homecoming.charlotte.uncc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.