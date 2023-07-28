UNC Charlotte Housing and Residence Life (HRL) announced the construction delay for Phase XVI on Thursday, July 27. The delay will affect the move-in and housing of students.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Kevin Bailey said the University is ready to welcome students despite the delays.
"We are disappointed and frustrated by this news. I am sure you are too. However, we are still prepared to welcome you to Niner Nation as planned," said Bailey. "We know this information is unexpected, and we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause."
New Atlantic Contracting, the contractor for the project, said they could not meet the timeline. This is due to unexpected delays with critical path items, which are crucial for the completion of the building.
To combat this delay, the University will house students assigned to the building on and off campus.
The University will update residents weekly after they receive information from the contractor. Once Phase XVI opens, the University will support residents' move into the building.
Phase XVI residents, who are first-year students, were notified of the delay via an email from HRL on July 27.
Students are assigned to Sanford Hall, the Hilton Charlotte University Place and other vacant on-campus housing spots.
Those assigned to Sanford Hall must pay $3,380 per semester, which is the typical housing cost for double occupancy in Sanford. Due to the delay, students will receive a $1,000 credit on their housing bill. The reduced rate and credit will be applied to students' bills automatically.
HRL will cover fall semester housing costs for those assigned to the hotel. Residents were not able to pick where they were reassigned and cannot change their assignment.
Many students took to Reddit to share their displeasure and worry about the situation.
Everett Matthew Pohl made a post stating he had been moved from Phase XVI to Sanford and encouraged others to check their housing assignments.
"I'm really disappointed that the building was late, but I feel like they've done a good job handling it," said Pohl. "I know many of my friends were disappointed to be in Sanford, even temporarily, due to its reputation. Ultimately, I'm doing my best to stay positive about the whole situation."
This housing delay follows the fall 2022 move-in crisis, in which 300 students did not have on-campus housing. HRL assigned students to an off-campus hotel or apartment building.
Fall 2023 move-in information was sent out on July 27 with details about selecting move-in slots. Selection begins on Monday, July 31.
Phase XVI floors 1-4 will select their move-in time at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Floors 5 and 6 will select their time at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Niner Times will provide more updates as they become available.