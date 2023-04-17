Brooklyn was a predominantly African-American neighborhood that resided in what takes up most of Charlotte's Second Ward today. After facing demolition in the 1960s-1970s from the Urban Renewal Act, Brooklyn essentially ceased to exist. However, organizations such as The Brooklyn Collective and Charlotte's Brooklyn Village project have made recent strides to revive the spirit of Brooklyn.
For most of the 20th century, Brooklyn was a lively community that housed schools, clubs, restaurants and other local businesses. However, after federal guidelines assessed Charlotte neighborhoods through redlining, Brooklyn was deemed a blighted neighborhood.
Between 1960 and 1977, over 1,000 families and 200 businesses were removed from Brooklyn as a result of Urban Renewal. Only four buildings remain today: the Mecklenburg Investment Company Building (MICo), Studio 229, Grace AME Zion Church and Second Ward High School Gymnasium.
A nonprofit organization called The Brooklyn Collective now inhabits three of these buildings. The Brooklyn Collective is a collection of nine small businesses and nonprofits looking to bring the spirit of Brooklyn back to Charlotte.
"We're like one big family here," said Executive Director of The Brooklyn Collective Monique Douglas. "But we're very intentional about who our tenants are in the building."
One of the Collective's companies is Advocations, which provides meaningful employment for people with disabilities. They also house The FACTS Initiative, which provides mental health counseling for youth up to the age of 17 and their families.
MICo was the first African American-financed and occupied office building in Charlotte. According to Douglas, it was designed to help support and provide resources for small Black businesses. Currently, The Brooklyn Collective uses the space as an art gallery.
"The third floor of [MICo] was a social club called The Lodge. Because the Blacks at that time couldn't go into the white lodges, The Lodge was where they gathered to discuss social, political and economic matters and how they would be vehicles for change in the times," said Douglas. "Today, we've kind of gone back to the model they instituted in the 1900s."
MICo turned 101 years old this year.
Currently, The Brooklyn Collective is presenting the "Renaissance of Brooklyn," curated by Yvonne Bynoe. The exhibit is open until April 20, 2023.
The city of Charlotte has recently taken a few steps to honor Brooklyn's history, such as renaming Stonewall Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue.
"Anytime that people go back and recognize that this was a great neighborhood in its heyday is a good thing, right?" said Douglas. "The name was reflective of the community that was really here, that was taken away."
"I think it's also important for them not to get complacent and feel that just by changing the name of the street, they've done enough," said Douglas.
Additionally, the Levine Museum of the New South created a mobile app, KnowCLT, which uses augmented reality to simulate what Brooklyn was like in the 20th century. Users can visit Brooklyn landmarks to view and read about the history that once resided there. It is available for free on iOS and Android.
Charlotte is also in the process of developing the Brooklyn Village project, which will bring office, retail and cultural space to 17 acres in Uptown's Second Ward. However, there is some controversy surrounding the development.
"There are two parts to it. You can remember Brooklyn all you want, but the question is what do you do to address the damage that destroying the community did," said Pamela Grundy, Charlotte author and historian. "It's fine to call it Brooklyn Village. It's nice to put up some plaques, but what aspect of that project is actually going to go toward addressing the wrongs that were done."
"There need to be places for African Americans who got displaced, who suffered economically because of that," said Grundy.
The Brooklyn Village Master Plan proposal consists of allocated spots for additional residential units, offices, retail and restaurant units, cultural space, hotels and 2.5 acres of open space with plans for a new park.
"Progress is necessary. But [they need to] ensure that as they're bringing in projects and taking on that name, Brooklyn, that they're making sure they also incorporate the true history within whatever projects they're doing," said Douglas. "We have the historic buildings that are still there too. There should be collaboration between the new and the real Brooklyn."
Additionally, the Brooklyn Village project is creating Myers Passage, which will act as a pathway that brings together Brooklyn Village's North and South phases where Myers Street in Brooklyn originally resided.
"Brooklyn had over 1,400 homes and 275 businesses. It was no little square block," said Douglas. "It is still Brooklyn. It may not look the same, but it's still Brooklyn. So it would be nice to see more placemaking happen. It would be nice to see them using the name Brooklyn and calling it what it really is."
After the demolition of Brooklyn, many African-American families in Charlotte moved to new communities in neighborhoods such as Belmont, Villa Heights and Enderly Park, according to Grundy.
Urban renewal and gentrification continue in the city. Zillow claims Charlotte is "2023's Hottest Housing Market."
As of April 15, 2023, the Housing Precarity Risk Model by UC Berkley's Urban Displacement Project reports that Belmont and Villa Heights now face ongoing low-income displacement.
"I think they were different from the Brooklyn community. Maybe not as tight and coherent, but they built communities back," said Grundy. "But now they're getting displaced again."
Pamela Grundy is the author of "Legacy: Three Centuries of Black History in Charlotte, North Carolina," which covers the history of Brooklyn extensively. Grundy encourages UNC Charlotte students to learn and engage with Charlotte's history to preserve its legacy.
"[You must] understand the power of culture and connections in these communities that people have built up that you don't necessarily see," said Grundy. "You cannot keep history alive if you keep it buried. It's incumbent for your generation and generations to come to know the story because the more you all know, the more you will continue to pass it on."