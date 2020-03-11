Niner Times continues to monitor the situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). Here is what we know so far:
UNC Charlotte will move to online classes beginning March 16. Classes that cannot be delivered remotely will not be held for the week of March 16 - March 20.
Internships, clinical placements and field experiences may continue at the discretion of the supervising entity.
No UNC Charlotte community member has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of March 12, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 15 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and one confirmed case. Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on March 10.
There are two presumptive positive cases in Mecklenburg County.
Residence halls will remain open and residents should not experience any change within their residential communities. Students should practice social distancing in their residence halls. Students are encouraged to return to their permanent residences, if they are able.
Dining halls will be operating normal hours with meal management by staff, reduced seating capacity and ample to-go options.
Beginning Monday, March 16, a reduced number of retail dining locations will be open.
Ordering through Transact mobile app will be required at all locations available on the app.
Cash will not be accepted at dining halls or retail dining locations.
All study abroad programs in Europe and the U.K. are canceled. Students returning from these areas must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Buses will continue to run with seating capacity reduced by 50%.
Atkins Library will be open 7:30 a.m.-midnight, Mondays-Thursdays and 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, but closed Saturdays and Sundays.
During these hours, the campus population will need to swipe their 49er Card to enter the building.
The Student Health Center will be operating normal hours, 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Monday - Thursday and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will be closed on weekends.
The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will be suspending all group and workshop meetings March 16 - March 31. They will continue to provide services to individual students and are working to expand remote counseling.
The Jamil Student Niner Pantry will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
University sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 50 or more people is suspended. University sponsored out-of-state travel is suspended unless authorized by the Chancellor or Provost. A process for requesting exceptions is being established. The University will ensure any costs that cannot be refunded are recovered.
All University Recreation facilities will be closed effective Saturday, March 14.
Events of 50 or more will be canceled or postponed unless authorized by the Chancellor.
Mandatory university employees are still required to report to work.
All non-mandatory employees should plan to work remotely until further notice if they are able. If they are unable to work remotely, they have to contact their supervisor.
Conference USA has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships and has suspended the 2020 spring athletic season for both conference and non-conference sporting events.
Suspension of the 2020 spring athletic season includes the Charlotte 49ers Football Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Spring practices are still taking place but are no longer open to the public. Tickets purchased in advance for home sporting events will be refunded per Charlotte 49ers Athletics.
Other UNC System schools have made varied decisions within the UNC System’s guidelines:
UNC Chapel Hill is currently on spring break and extending the break until remote instruction begins on March 23. Campus will remain open.
NC State is currently on spring break and extending break until alternative instruction begins on Monday, March 23. Residence halls and campus facilities will remain open.
East Carolina University is currently on spring break, which will be extended through Friday, March 20. Effective Monday, March 23, the university will transition to a system of alternative course delivery. This transition is effective until further notice.
The University will update, via NinerNotice, every Monday and more as warranted.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically appear between 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. These symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
It is best to avoid close contact with anyone exhibiting these symptoms. The CDC recommends avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, washing your hands when available and regularly applying hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Certain groups are especially at risk of the adverse effects of COVID-19, including those 60 years or older or those with underlying medical conditions.
The Student Health Center encourages students to call the office (704-687-7400) if they experience any of these symptoms and have traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran.
This article will be updated as more information is provided.
