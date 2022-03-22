The COVID-19 pandemic began to affect UNC Charlotte in March 2020. Niner Times has since investigated how the University is paying for COVID services and personal protective equipment (PPE), such as free masks, testing and vaccinations.
UNC Charlotte’s safety protocols have required students, faculty and staff to wear masks during indoor gatherings to reduce the risks of others catching the virus. The University’s protocols have also included regular COVID testing and encouraging vaccinations and boosters. For the most recent COVID protocols, visit https://emergency.charlotte.edu/coronavirus.
Chris Gonyar, director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), spoke with the Niner Times about how COVID services are paid for, as well as how the department helps students, faculty and staff.
“The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is responsible for emergency planning and preparedness efforts, as well as coordinating response and recovery, at UNC Charlotte,” said Gonyar. “This preparedness takes an all-hazards approach to threats and hazards, of which COVID-19 is one.”
Gonyar explained how the OEM assists other departments in COVID protective efforts. “OEM creates institution-wide plans to help coordinate the efforts of other departments who have direct responsibility for dealing with impacts from COVID-19,” said Gonyar.
Gonyar further explains what other collaboration OEM assists with at UNC Charlotte to help students' health. “The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) also manages the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the institution which acts as the information hub and centralized command and control center,” said Gonyar.
“The OEM began formally providing masks during the return to campus for fall 2020 via the return-to-campus packs that were made available to all students, faculty and staff.”
“Funding for the COVID-19 response has come from a variety of sources, but primarily from federal and state funding sources. This also applies to the masks that have been provided to campus free of charge.”
If a student needs masks on campus, OEM has provided masks within the following locations: Atkins Library, Niner Central, University Advising Center and the information desk at Popp Martin Student Union.
VaxVan, a company that manages UNC Charlotte’s testing sites, has partnered with the University to provide testing for students, faculty and staff. “They are responsible for all aspects of testing, from registration to sample collection and reporting of rest results,” said Gonyar. “Funding for testing also comes from federal and state funding sources.”
