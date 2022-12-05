One of UNC Charlotte's art classes is transforming the Colvard passageway and plans to be completed it by spring 2023.
The transformation aims to transform the current static building with a lot of daily foot traffic to encourage conversation and interest from students and faculty.
"We want to utilize the space to think about how to connect to UNC Charlotte," said Erik Waterkotte, associate professor of print media and associate chair of the Department of Art & Art History.
The class, co-taught by Waterkotte and Maya Godlewska, painting professor and area coordinator, combines mixed media art, print and digital media for the mural projects. Throughout this semester, the class has developed art samples in various forms and shapes, from installation art to hanging different leveled banners.
The class had to agree on the choices made for the mural.
"It's a negotiation," said Godlewska. "There are some disagreements, but we are all trying to leave our egos behind at the beginning of the semester for the project's goal. What we need to do sometimes is give up on certain preferences, and I think it's a process, and most students understand it, and you can see how they begin to look through a different lens."
The class and instructors considered hanging ropes at diagonal angles to hold banners on various passageway levels. The professors hope this particular construction will eliminate the vandalism of the banners.
The class will use several columns in the Colvard passageway to add various designs and colors to bring more light to the area.
On Oct. 4, 2022, the art students were outside in the Colvard passageway, testing their designs on the columns and walls. The students and instructors are working with a professional installation company to install the template art professionally, as the columns reach several feet high.
The class will also complete the traditional mural art on a flat surface near the passageway entrances.
The instructors were also considering utilizing the space underneath the staircases. Currently, the staircase undercarriage is a dark green hue, and both Waterkotte and Godlewska said they should lighten up the space. Some ideas are using natural foliage in the area, rainbow colors or UNC Charlotte colors.
The transformation of the space is also an environmental move. Waterkotte and Godlewska hope to help flying creatures, such as butterflies and birds, in the upper portion of Colvard. They also expect the colors will decrease dead bugs in the area.
There has been a conversation about color tinting the windows in upper Colvard to brighten the space up there. This transformation may help flying birds avoid crashing into the glass.
In addition to the physical artwork the professors and class are doing, the College of Arts + Architecture is debating the idea of adding collaborative furniture to the space to fully utilize the area and bring more students and faculty.
This class has been co-taught for the last several semesters. Every semester the class creates a mural. This semester, the class will be a part of the master plan for UNC Charlotte.
Dean Brook Muller is part of the Steering team in the Masterplan for the campus. Muller said adding the furniture would "open the space and be more inviting."
The color scheme has not been finalized, but the class is trying to decide what would work best for the space.
The fall 2022 class will not be the last to work on this mural and construction of the Colvard passageway. The spring 2023 class should ultimately complete the mural transformation.
"This class challenges teamwork and individuals rather than normal art classes," said Molly Glass, an art student.
The class has worked on the following steps: scanning the designs and enlarging them for installation on the surfaces.
This transformation of Colvard is the starting point for the Masterplan. The Niner Times will update with the rest of the Masterplan construction.