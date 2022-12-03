The Latinx Student Union (LXSU) hosts its second annual gala for students and members of their organization in the Popp Martin Student Union on Dec. 4.
The gala, "Maravillas de Invierno," will be a Hollywood-themed gala organized and run by LXSU. The gala will be a formal event for those who bought tickets.
Heber Gamez, LXSU's internal vice president, said, "There's going be food, and people are going to able to sit down like a formal event. We'll also have music from a DJ, and people will be able to dance."
The LXSU will also be giving out three awards to students.
"We're giving out an award for the show stopper of the night, the most glamorous and most on the theme for students to have fun and participate," said Gamez.
The gala will also be where LXSU wants to share and embrace Latin culture with its members and other students.
Gamez said, "The gala is to have fun, but it's also an opportunity for us to celebrate our Latinidad and show that 'we're Latino students, and we're here and have always been here.'"
Gamez and Brenda Sandoval, LXSU's external vice president, will co-host the event and introduce their speakers.
"We'll have our corporate sponsor talk and have our non-profit partner talk. Then, the LXSU President Bryan Lopez Villanueva will give a speech, and I'll give a speech," said Gamez.
The funds raised from the event will go to a non-profit organization LXSU has partnered with for them to use in the spring.
"It's a charity gala, and we partner with non-profit organizations. After raising all the funds, the money goes to projects in the spring semester for the organizations to do and for LXSU to volunteer," said Gamez.
The LXSU was founded as a student organization in the summer of 2020 as a community service-based organization and is the largest Latinx student organization on campus.
"We [LXSU] do a lot of community service, not only for the Latinx community but the greater Charlotte community," said Gamez.
Anybody who wants to do community service or learn about the Latinx community is welcome to join the LXSU and attend meetings.
"We always have open arms for everybody, and we try to connect students with resources on campus and have those fun events where people can come and just relax," said Gamez.