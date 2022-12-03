Holiday lights will illuminate Hechenbleikner Lake, located near Colvard Hall and Robinson Hall, on Dec. 7, 2022. The Light Up the Lake event will be the first annual lighting event.
The Campus Activities Board sponsors this event. It will include free hot drinks like apple cider and hot cocoa, singing, a DJ and a staff photographer from Student Affairs Marketing and Communication for students.
The Student Government Association President, the Graduate and Professional Student Government President, and Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber will also give remarks, according to Adam Burden, the director of Student Involvement and the event's main coordinator. They will speak because the event is intended to reflect on the last semester, and these speakers will give a view of the semester from undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty.
"The main goal is building community, celebrating the holiday season and making the campus more bright and cheerful as we head into finals and winter break," Burden said.
This event will occur before the Late Night Breakfast at SoVi.
Lake lighting will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m., with all of the holiday lights turning on at the same time, around 8 p.m.