The Campus Activity Board (CAB) lit up Lake Hechenbleikner with green and white holiday lights on Dec. 7 to celebrate the end of classes for the fall semester.
Several hundred people came to Lake Hechenbleikner to enjoy the hot cocoa, cider drinks, acapella and lights.
Third-year student, Camryn Bratcher, said, “I know it’s a stressful time, and this is a great time to just relax.”
Another third-year student, Kale Kammerdiener, said, “I feel like it’s a nice way to get everybody out before the final grind.”
While the students enjoyed the lighting overall, they have some suggestions for next year’s event.
While friends Kammerdiener and Brandy Brown were dancing, fourth-year student, M Lupino, said, “I expected more lights, like some actually on the lake.”
There was only one stand for hot chocolate and cider. People surrounded the lake waiting in line for hot drinks.
Bratcher said, “There should have been more cider and hot chocolate stands.”
Adam Burden, Director of Student Involvement and the primary coordinator of the event, said, “We do hope this becomes an annual tradition each year at the end of the fall semester. We have some ideas for next year to add more lights and potentially an outdoor movie screening beforehand.”
Burden also said if any students wish to make recommendations about the Light up the Lake Hechenbleikner to CAB, he and his co-workers will gladly take them.
According to the UNC Charlotte website, Lake Hechenbleikner was named after Professor Herbert Hechenbleikner in 1975. Hechenbleikner was given this honor because he created the Van Landingham Glen, later known as the Charlotte Botanical Gardens. This lake is now a certified wildlife habitat.