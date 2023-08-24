On Thursday, July 27, UNC Charlotte Housing and Residence Life (HRL) announced a construction delay for Phase XVI affecting move-in and housing for 450 students. In the month since the announcement, the new completion date for Phase XVI is yet to be announced.
Construction delays
According to an Oct. 12, 2022, contract, the Phase XVI construction is estimated to cost $49,792,000. The project was initially estimated to be completed on July 1, 2023.
The construction company, New Atlantic Contracting, extended the project deadline to Aug. 6, 2023, according to a July 12, 2023 contract cost summary. This delay resulted in an additional $392,901 cost, bringing the project total to $50,184,901.
Phase XVI completion was further delayed past Aug. 6 due to missing critical path items, which resulted in the move-in delay.
“Critical path items are tasks that must be completed for subsequent tasks to continue,” said HRL. “In other words, if there are delays in any of these tasks, it sets off a chain of delays in other tasks.”
HRL said that New Atlantic Contracting provides regular updates about the construction progress. HRL did not provide a specific date of when New Atlantic Contracting informed them of the delay.
“Until recently, they maintained a high confidence level that the building would be ready for the first day of move-in,” said HRL.
Effects on residents
The Phase XVI delay comes after last year's fall 2022 move-in crisis, where 300 students did not have on-campus housing and were assigned to off-campus hotels or apartment buildings. HRL said they are doing things differently this year.
“This year, students have been assigned to temporary housing, on campus or in a local hotel, due to the construction delays affecting Phase XVI,” said HRL. “Students assigned to the hotel will receive the same level of staff support found in on-campus residence halls.”
Students who needed housing were placed in the Hilton Charlotte University City Place Hotel or vacant on-campus housing slots, most of which are in Sanford Hall. According to HRL, approximately 350 students were temporarily placed in on-campus housing, and 100 students and 14 resident advisors were placed in the Hilton.
HRL said the hotel choice was due to meeting the requirement for the number of rooms.
“The Hilton Charlotte University Place Hotel was able to provide the University with the requested number of rooms and is working with the University to accommodate our additional support systems for our students–such as on-site food availability,” said HRL.
According to Student Body President Tife Olusesi, the Student Government Association (SGA) was informed of the delay on the day of the announcement. On Monday, July 31, SGA met with Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Kevin Bailey, Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Richard Amon and Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Christine Davis to discuss the issue.
“We wanted to understand if the University had known for a while because we weren’t informed prior to the announcement,” said Olusesi.
SGA has been meeting with HRL to discuss the mental impact on students due to the delay.
“I don’t think that you can quantify someone's struggle when they get displaced. We want to make sure the University does its part and communicates the value of the resources that they are providing,” said Olusesi.
The delays impacted the start of residents’ first year at Charlotte.
“I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed about the housing situation I find myself in,” said first-year Phase XVI resident Kriti Palaparthy. “This turn of events has left me feeling let down and disheartened, as I had certain expectations and hopes for my living environment that have now been disrupted.”
Action going forward
HRL has yet to be informed when Phase XVI will be complete, but they plan to have residents move into Phase XVI sometime during the fall 2023 semester.
Until Phase XVI is complete, the University will provide weekly updates to residents about progress on Phase XVI.
“Even though it's disappointing, the school has been fairly transparent and is claiming that they will be transparent moving forward,” said first-year Phase XVI resident Everett Matthew Pohl.
Charlotte has altered housing costs for Phase XVI residents. Those relocated to Hilton Charlotte University Place Hotel have their entire fall 2023 housing covered by the University. Those relocated to other on-campus housing received a $1,000 credit and are charged a reduced housing rate of $3,380, the lowest on-campus housing cost, for the fall semester.
“Although I got $1000 back, I feel as though this is not enough to make up for my housing situation,” said Palaparthy.
HRL will provide move-in assistance to relocate students when Phase XVI is complete, according to Aug. 10 emails sent to residents. HRL is also providing storage for residents’ belongings.
“The University has taken an understanding approach of how we can make sure that students who couldn’t live in the Phase XVI housing are able to still have a smooth transition to live on campus and to live within Charlotte without feeling slighted,” said Olusesi.
Even with the delay, Phase XVI residents are trying to make the best of the situation.
“I came in with a really negative mindset regarding being placed in temporary housing. The thought of another roommate and moving mid semester wasn't how I pictured my first semester going,” said first-year Phase XVI resident Peyton Davis. “Yes, I originally wished for Phase XVI to be completed, but now I wouldn't have it any other way. I’m so thankful for the community that I've built in Houlshouser within this short period of time and sad I'll have to leave.”
HRL will notify students once Phase XVI is complete.
The Niner Times will provide more updates as they become available.