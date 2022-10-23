The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest.
Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office website, Baker was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement, probation, or parole officer or on a person employed at a state or local detention facility, resisting public officer, second-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
In a video taken by a witness, the man appears to be resisting arrest and is heard screaming and saying, "leave me alone." The man pushes and tackles a police officer. During the tackle, a nearby student was knocked out of a chair. The man was then removed from the Union in handcuffs and escorted by four police officers to a campus police car. The specific events prior to the physical altercation between the suspect and police are currently unknown.
According to the Oct. 20 UNC Charlotte police log at 1:38 p.m., "Officers responded to the Student Union regarding a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the individual was identified as a trespassed person. The subject was arrested and transported to Mecklenburg County intake. Report completed."
"He has previously assaulted a female African American police officer and harassed females for refusing to purchase marijuana," according to the SGA Reddit post.
"I would encourage students to immediately report to campus police should they ever see him on campus again. The police are doing everything in their power to contain this individual and keep him from returning to campus," according to the SGA Reddit post.
If Baker is seen on campus, use the LiveSafe app or call UNC Charlotte campus police at 704-687-2200.
