To differentiate the spread of Covid-19 and avoid the spread of Influenza, UNC Charlotte has instituted a mandatory flu shot attestation form due at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2021. All UNC Charlotte students and staff are required to complete this form. However, the Niner Nation Cares website does state that they do not require the flu shot.
Each student and staff member has been receiving emails since Sept. 30 to complete the form. If the student or staff member has not completed the form to date, they will continue to receive these emails each week as a reminder until Nov. 15.
If the form is not completed by Nov. 15, students and staff will suspend NinerNet credentials.
The form itself is unique to the individual's university ID number. The students and staff form will be in their email, and the Niner Nation Cares website asks that you not forward this email as it is personal to the student or staff member.
According to the Niner Nation Cares website, "To locate your flu vaccine attestation form, search "flu vaccine attestation" in your inbox as each link is unique to the person receiving it."
The form contains a list of ten facts that people will read and understand before answering whether or not they received the flu shot. Two of the facts deal with understanding the Covid-19 differences and risks. According to the Flu Shot attestation form, "The influenza vaccine does not prevent Covid-19, but it does help lessen the demands on the healthcare system and the confusion between the two illnesses since they have similar symptoms. It is also believed that influenza and Covid-19 can be contracted simultaneously, potentially compounding the risks to the person who has them."
Similar to the fall 2020 semester, the University is hosting flu shot clinics in partnership with Publix Pharmacy for students and staff who wish to receive the flu shot on campus.
These flu shot clinics are available Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the Student Union, Room 340, Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Student Activity Center Food Court, and Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the Student Activity Center Food Court. The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all dates. These clinics require registration via Sign-up Genius. While all the slots are currently filled for these clinics, the University is soon working on adding more slots for more students and staff.
For those who have made an appointment, the Niner Nation Cares website says, "There will be no out of pocket costs with major insurance. So be sure to bring your 49er Card and your insurance card with you to your appointment."
The University is offering an incentive campaign to promote the completion of the form. This program is available to all UNC Charlotte students and staff. To qualify, students and staff must complete the form. The campaign started Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. and will end on Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Winners will be selected on Nov. 18 via their UNC Charlotte email, and they must accept the prize by Nov. 29. The prizes are split into three parts: one solely for students, one solely for staff, and the third is for both students and staff. According to the Flu Vaccine Attestation Incentive Campaign Rules website, "The University will award one (1) prize, a signed Alex Highsmith football, valued at approximately $100, to one (1) Student or one (1) Employee."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, "CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses." This website offers more preventative steps to avoid the flu during the upcoming flu season.
The Student Health Center offers a variety of immunizations for students and staff. According to the Student Health Center website, "Seasonal vaccine protects against the influenza virus which is a contagious respiratory infection. This vaccine should be received annually. In addition, the Student Health Center offers Quadrivalent Influenza vaccine." The website also offers a fact sheet for students and staff to learn more about Influenza, why people should receive the flu shot, and the risks involved with contracting the flu.
For more information regarding flu shot attestation forms, please visit the Niner Nation Cares website.
