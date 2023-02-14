UNC Charlotte’s department chairs of Urban Youth and Communities Studies, Susan Harden and Shamaiye Haynes, along with a few of their students, are organizing a march across campus on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m. to honor Tyre Nichols.
The walk will start at the Popp Martin Student Union and end at the Star Quad, where participants can take part in a candlelight vigil to honor Nichols.
“We decided to hold a march to bring attention to the Tyre Nichols case and to create a safe environment for people to come together to peacefully oppose police violence and honor Tyre Nichols and his family,” said Gabriella Kurczek, a fourth-year student helping organize the march.
Nichols passed away on Jan. 10 after getting attacked by five Memphis Police officers that pulled him over for a traffic stop while in Tennessee on Jan. 7.
“Tyre Nichols is yet another victim of police violence, and we feel it is important to peacefully protest what happened to him while also recognizing who he was as a person, a son, a father and a photographer,” Kurczek said.
Anyone can participate and bring flowers, balloons or non-flammable candles. However, weapons and items that produce a negative image are not recommended.