Tricia Cotham, a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, announced on April 5 that she would switch her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
The move gives the Republican Party a supermajority in the state house. Republicans now have the necessary support in the NC General Assembly to override vetoes from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and pass their agenda with no democratic input.
Cotham, a UNC Charlotte graduate, was elected as a Democrat to the NC House in January 2023 to represent District 112, the district directly south of the district that encompasses the University City area. As a Democrat, she won the election with 59% of the vote. Her term expires in 2025.
The switch has been widely condemned by Democrats nationwide. Some have called for Cotham to resign, while others have urged a recall election, despite no process for recall elections in North Carolina. Several advocacy groups, including an abortion advocacy group, have revoked their endorsement of Cotham.
Mecklenburg County Democratic Chair Jane Whitley has called for Cotham to return funds that were donated to her campaign, calling the party switch "deceit of the highest order."
House Republicans have endorsed the move, including House Majority Leader Tim Moore, who negotiated the switch with Cotham before it was announced.
Cotham has supported policies consistent with those of the Democratic party, including voting against new abortion restrictions and supporting LGBTQ rights. However, she recently voted in favor of a bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainers.
Despite the change in parties, Cotham did not commit to voting in line with House Republicans in her April 5 press conference.