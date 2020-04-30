Reed Parlier was only 19-years-old when he tragically lost his life on April 30, 2019. Reed was born in Charlotte on October 2, 1999 to Julie and Brian Parlier. Reed has a younger sister, Mallory, who is now a senior in high school. Reed’s real name is Ellis Reed Parlier, “Ellis” being Brian’s mother’s maiden name and “Reed” being Julie’s maiden name. However, Reed’s family never referred to him as Ellis.
In 2019, Reed was a sophomore at UNC Charlotte and was studying Computer Science in hopes of becoming a video game developer. Computer Science was a fitting major for Reed considering his love for video games. Early on in high school, Reed built his own gaming computer. He attended Central Academy for Technology and Arts (CATA) in Monroe, NC where he studied in the information systems program.
In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Reed’s family discussed how much Reed enjoyed playing video games. From Nintendo games to the Wii to “Guitar Hero” to “World of Warcraft,” Reed could spend hours playing. However, unlike most teenagers, Reed’s family has said that he was happy even without a screen in his face.
Many of Reed’s closest friends were also gamers. When the Parlier family had a celebration of life service for Reed, the service was privately streamed online so that Reed’s gaming friends could be there.
A scholarship has been created in Reed’s honor called the Ellis “Reed” Parlier Memorial Scholarship. The fund will be administered by the College of Computing and Informatics and the recipients will be selected by a scholarship committee based on who best meets the criteria that was established by the donor. The scholarship was made possible by contributions of friends of the Parlier family as well as an anonymous donor. The scholarship criteria as well as information on how to apply can be found on ninerscholars.uncc.edu.
A memorial for Reed was established outside of CATA to honor his memory. Students from that school will receive preference for the scholarship.
In another interview with the Charlotte Observer, Reed’s family describes him as quiet, thoughtful and observant. They explain how he rarely talked negatively about others and was very loving. On her Twitter account Julie posted, “My beautiful, kind, loving son should be on this earth spreading his intelligent, kind, loving soul to the world.”
My beautiful kind loving son should be on this earth spreading his intelligent kind loving soul to the world. Instead we are left in complete darkness while his murderer, father, and gun range suffer no consequences pic.twitter.com/x1J15ep5Lu— Julie Parlier (@Julie58298350) March 1, 2020
Though he was only 19-years-old, Reed accomplished many things during his life and had a bright future ahead of him. He was a kind, smart, thoughtful boy who had so much love in his heart and did such great things.
On Twitter Julie Parlier wrote, “Reed will never be forgotten.”
Thank you to everyone that attended today. Reed will never be forgotten https://t.co/1L0MUxgNIa— Julie Parlier (@Julie58298350) October 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.