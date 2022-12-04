The resident advisors (RA) at Miltimore Hall hosted "The Hunger Games" food drive from Oct. 25 to Dec. 1 to donate non-perishable goods to charities.
Students competed by floor districts to try to raise the most goods during the 35-day food drive. The floor that collected the most food was allowed to choose which charity received the goods.
Valerie Dapolito, one of the RA's responsible for the Hunger Games, said, "The idea was brought up to us by Victoria Bost during a lesson plan, and we all thought it was a great idea."
Approximately 150 food items were collected from the five floors.
"Our goal was to collect about 20-30 food items per floor, and we reached it," Dapolito said.
The fourth floor, Dapolito's floor, was the winner of the food drive.
Some of the choices of food banks the fourth floor was allowed to choose from were the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, Salvation Army, University Soup Kitchen, Loaves & Fishes and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The fourth floor is voting on which food bank they will donate the goods to.
The voting still needs to be completed, and no specific date was set to end the voting.
"While collecting this past month, the RA's put up big thermometers to keep track of the number of goods in a more fun way," Dapolito said.
The fourth floor will receive a pizza party with games for collecting the most non-perishable goods. They collected 30 food items in total.