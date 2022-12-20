The Assistant Director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Amy Tipton hosted her monthly early evening tour of the Gardens on Dec. 14 between 5-6 p.m.
April Faucette, UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens visitor services coordinator, said, "We all meet at the McMillan Greenhouse to start. Then we walked across the street, and we went in through the Glen and began by giving a little bit of history and then, of course, just discussed if certain people have questions about specific plants, what time of year they grow, et cetera."
Tipton and Jeff Gilman, director of the Botanical Gardens, led the tours and discussed nature in general and how the beauty of the gardens.
"It's not a very long walk, between 30 minutes and an hour, depending on the guests' ability, and we discuss the beauty of the gardens here. I also point out some unique plants in this area," said Faucette.
"It was another opportunity for people to utilize the Gardens at a different time of day and maybe not noon on a Saturday," Faucette said.
The Twilight Tours are on the third of every month, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 14. The times vary from 6:30 to 8:15 and go through October.
Everyone must register before the event. To register, visit their website. It is $5 per person and free for UNC Charlotte faculty, staff, students and garden members. There is a participant limit of 15 people.
Faucette handles community engagement. She does everything from planning events to scheduling weddings and photo shoots and giving guided tours through the garden.
"Photographers, please kindly register your photo shoot if you are a graduate of this school, and I'm not going to charge you, but I do need to know if you want to do that in the gardens because of scheduling and if there's an event going on," said Faucette.
More events are coming up, such as the Gratitude Walk on Dec. 18, Jan. 15 and Feb. 26, this is a free event, but you still need to email Faucette at afaucet5@uncc.edu to pre-register.
Faucette said, "There is also another walk that Jennifer Bueno does, she's one of our head gardeners, and she has the Gratitude Walk every month. It is a meditation walk that is more self-reflecting, anything from listening to sounds to doing mandalas on the ground. She does everything with self-awareness."
In February, the gardens will have their annual Orchid and Valentine event. They will utilize the cone building and have vendors coming in the weekend before Valentine's Day.
There are also two large Plant Sales. First, the spring plant sale is coming up, which will be the weekend before Easter.
"Students and faculty staff can shop before we go public, and you also get your discount, so just make sure you bring your ID card," said Faucette.
All the upcoming events are posted on the Botanical Gardens website: gardens.charlotte.edu.
Please note that in heavy rain or storms, walks will be canceled, and participants will receive a refund or credit.