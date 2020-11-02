Novant Health, Charlotte’s second largest hospital system, recently received rezoning approval from the Charlotte City Council to build a new medical campus.
The medical school will be located close to the UNC Charlotte campus at the intersection of North Tryon Street and West Mallard Creek Church Road. The medical campus will be placed on 23.6 acres of land and will include medical and general offices, clinics, health institutions, surgery centers, and emergency rooms.
In April 2019, Chancellor Emeritus Philip Dubois and UNC School of Medicine Dean Wesley Burks wrote an opinion column in the Charlotte Observer arguing that it was not a good time for Charlotte to receive a medical school due to financial challenges.
The financial challenges of building a medical school in Charlotte “are simply insurmountable at this time,” Dubois and Burks wrote in their opinion column last year.
They released this statement after Atrium Health, Novant’s rival, discussed partnering with Wake Forest Health and Wake Forest University to bring a four year medical school to Charlotte.
Novant is currently working on expanding into southeastern North Carolina. Novant has also recently built a $166 million heart and cancer facility, as well as a medical clinic with Michael Jordan, former NBA player.
