A new Starbucks location on campus is expected to open in the Atkins Library Cafe in the last week of February.
The location is on the library's ground floor and was previously occupied by Peet's Coffee.
"It was decided based on student feedback that they would like to see a change in the library," said Ben Kolnos, senior retail director at Chartwells. "Starbucks was chosen by a lot of the student feedback."
The grand opening will span several days in the last week of February. In addition, the new Starbucks location is partnering with the University to give out prizes to students.
"The Student Government will be involved," said Kolnos. "We'll do a ribbon cutting and run a promo with Niner Diners Instagram. Nine students found various keys across campus with different prizes. The main prize was free Starbucks for a year."
The Atkins Starbucks will be much larger than the existing Starbucks in the Student Union. It will offer a different atmosphere and a more centralized location on campus.
"The menu offerings will be the same, but it's more of an experience," said Kolnos. "The library atmosphere is a little different than the Student Union. We geared this location toward a regular Starbucks experience, including music and seating. The seating area will be accessible during library hours, even if the cafe is closed. It'll be similar to the Thoughtful Cup, where students can hang out, work and get a great cup of coffee."
Atkins began renovating the cafe in the summer of 2022 but faced several problems.
"The original plan was to open in the fall of 2022," said Kolnos. "But the threat of COVID, shipping delays and all kinds of market pressures delayed it. We're excited to finish this project and open up the space in the library. We're working hard to get it open as soon as possible."
The new Starbucks location has prompted changes in the ordering systems used at all Starbucks locations on campus.
"Speed of service is something we always focus on. With this new system, lines at both locations will be less than the students are used to," said Kolnos. "All your rewards points can be redeemed. In addition, gift cards can be taken for mobile orders and payments. This location and the Student Union will act like a regular Starbucks off campus."
Thoughtful Cup, located in Fretwell, and Change Please, located in the New Science Building, will both compete with the new Starbucks for customers. However, the smaller coffee shops are not expected to be negatively impacted by the new location's opening.
"They have different offerings," said Kolnos. "Thoughtful Cup provides a great addition to the coffee program. We feature a local roaster there, whereas Starbucks is a national brand. We also have a small coffee shop in Auntie Anne's called Change Please. We're going to relaunch that in a couple of weeks as well. There is room for all three locations. We try to provide different coffee solutions. Starbucks is the most popular. That's why we'll have two."