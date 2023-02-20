President Joe Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan has undergone some changes in January and February 2023.
The terms of the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan were changed in January's proposed plan. Solo borrowers who make less than $30,600 annually and borrowers from a four-person family who make less than $62,400 annually would pay $0 monthly.
Borrowers who do not have a $0 payment plan and are paying off undergraduate loans will have to pay only half of their monthly payments. In addition, borrowers will not be forced to pay for accumulated unpaid interest after the monthly payments.
According to the U.S. Department of Education website, "The proposed regulatory changes would substantially reduce monthly debt burdens and lifetime payments, especially for low and middle-income borrowers, community college students and borrowers who work in public service."
With this new plan, 85% of community college borrowers would be student loan debt-free in 10 years. In addition, racial minority borrowers would have their lifetime payments cut in half, and a public university four-year graduate could save about $2,000 a year.
The previous student loan system had four guidelines that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had introduced: non-discretionary income must be raised, borrowers should not be forced to pay more than 5% of their discretionary income on loans, loan balances must be forgiven after ten years, and the plan had to cover the person's monthly interest.
For UNC Charlotte students, where the average student owes $20,000 in debt, Director of Financial Aid Bruce Blackmon said, "We have a very needy student population. [This could be a] big bonus for students if they get loan forgiveness."