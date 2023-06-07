UNC Charlotte experienced a lot of growth and changes in the 2022-2023 school year. Here is a recap of all of the important events that have helped this campus and community grow.
Native American Student Association holds first annual powwow
Charlotte's Native American Student Association (NASA) held its first annual powwow on Oct. 29 to raise cultural awareness about the Native American community.
The event was at the northeast recreational field complex and consisted of Native American drumming and different forms of traditional dancing.
NASA plans on making this an annual event to celebrate Native American culture and bring awareness to the Charlotte community.
Colvard passageway mural construction
UNC Charlotte's art classes worked together to transform the Colvard passageway to encourage conversation and interest. The classes combined mixed media art, print and digital media to design the space.
Students created a mural and seating area to revamp the high-traffic area on campus. Whiteboards and tables offer a collaborative space for students and faculty and hanging chairs for relaxing.
Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) brought back the Gold and Red routes for students and staff at the beginning of the spring 2023 semester.
The Gold Line operates Monday through Friday from 6-2 a.m., while the Red Line operates Monday through Friday from 9-2 a.m.
The Red route is a quicker version of the Silver route with only five stops to try and promote faster transportation. The Gold route is the inverse of the Green route.
Charlotte's Dining Services began renovating Crown Commons in April 2023, and the dining hall will reopen in the fall 2023 semester.
The renovation is planned to make it a more open and bright area for students to eat and hang out.
The restaurants previously in Upper Prospector, like Salsaritas and Sushi with Gusto, closed for renovation and will reopen at the beginning of the fall 2023 semester.
Food delivery robots arrive at Charlotte
Autonomous robots were introduced as a food delivery option for students on campus in March.
Starship Technologies partnered with Charlotte via the catering company Chartwells. Charlotte deployed 30 to 40 robots for on-campus food delivery.
The Salty, a new breakfast spot, arrives at Charlotte
The Salty arrived on campus in late March to offer a new option for students in front of the East Deck.
The food truck runs out of a vintage travel trailer and offers donuts, coffee and other breakfast items.
University City to remodel neighboring shopping center into Main Street for UNC Charlotte students
University City Partners (UCP) hosted a three-day conference and Q&A to announce their plan to remodel the Mallard Pointe Shopping Center off North Tryon Street.
UCP plans to turn the shopping center into a student main street for Charlotte students and alums.
An exact remodel date is uncertain, but residents can start seeing a change in the shopping center in the next few years.
Charlotte completes the April 30 Remembrance Memorial
Four years after the campus shooting, the April 30 constellation garden memorial to commemorate the deaths of Ellis "Reed" Parlier and Riley Howell is complete.
The $2 million memorial was designed, installed and constructed by TEN X TEN, Hypersonic and Susan Hatchell Landscape Architecture.
The tubes, at the six points, are interactive with touchpads. People can touch the tubes, and the memorial's lights will glow brighter. The more people interact with the structure, the brighter the lights glow.
The light animations will play 365 days a year from dusk until dawn. The animations will differ on April 30, Oct. 2 (Parlier's birthday) and Dec. 13 (Howell's birthday).