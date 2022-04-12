The 2022 spring semester marks the seventh annual Niner Nation Gives, a 49-hour event from April 5-7, where money is raised by current students and alumni for the University. This year $2,610,007 was raised amongst 5,006 gifts to the University. Gifts, or monetary donations, were made across the United States, and there was a donation in each state.
The Ambassador FAQ page defines Niner Nation Gives as “a powerful online fundraising campaign to unite alumni, students, faculty and staff, and friends around the world to support UNC Charlotte initiatives.” Niner Nation Gives was open for anyone to match donations or create challenges for students, programs and faculty. These donations go towards student scholarships, services such as the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, athletics and specific academic programs. The donations are also tax-deductible.
Matches and challenges are used as the primary forms of raising money. Donors create matches where up to a certain amount will match that amount 1:1.
Also funded by donors, challenges are where a given amount is meant to support a specific project for a specified amount of time.
This year there were several ways for students, faculty and alumni to be involved, including donating bonus funds to specific Niner causes such as different departments and colleges, following and sharing UNC Charlotte media accounts and participating in any giving day events.
Giving day events included the Let Me Play Luncheon at the Charlotte Convention Center on April 6. This event raised money that benefitted Charlotte 49ers women’s athletics.
Also, on April 6, the Big Student Event was on the Plaza at the CHHS/CoED Quad and EPIC Lobby, where there was free food and merchandise.
Student Body President Dick Beekman and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kevin Bailey participated in a dunk tank for this event. The Big Student Event on the Plaza took place on April 7 at the Belk Plaza.
April 6 marked another Niner Nation Gives event at the Charlotte Alumni Event at Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts, where alumni could network and learn about new opportunities at UNC Charlotte.
Bailey started his challenge for Niner Nation Gives and achieved it, where 1049 student gifts were made, and he matched each gift. Alumnus Gene Johnson, class of 1973, also matched all student gifts at a rate of 2:1 and all class of 2022 gifts 3:1.
Other challenges include the 75th Anniversary Chancellor Challenge, where 75 alumni donated $4900 as a scholarship reward, or the 149-minute Scholarship Challenge, where 49 gifts for scholarships were raised in 149 minutes. As a result of accomplishing the 149-Minute Scholarship Challenge, Joanna Gammon, class of 2005, donated $249.
The last department, program or unit that received a donation at the end of the 49-hour event also won an additional $250. This year Charlotte 49ers Volleyball received this gift.
Students were also able to become ambassadors for Niner Nation Gives, where they could promote the event and receive exclusive resources to share online. They were also able to start one of the challenges that people could donate to.
Although the event has ended, students can still give to the challenges on the Niner Nation Gives website. Last year over $2 million was raised to support UNC Charlotte’s student success funds.
