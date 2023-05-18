The Republican-led North Carolina state house has passed a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks, with exceptions for life-threatening cases, rape and incest. The bill goes into effect July 1, 2023.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 20 on May 14 due to its "medically unnecessary obstacles and restrictions." However, the Republican-led House and Senate voted with a three-fifths majority to override Cooper's veto.
House Bill 20, or the Care for Women, Children, and Families Act, prohibits most abortions after 12 weeks. It includes exceptions for rape and incest up to 20 weeks and exceptions for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies up to 24 weeks. There is no limit on cases where a physician determines the mother's life is in danger.
The bill also sanctions $160 million for increasing contraceptive services, reducing infant and mother mortality and increasing maternity leave access, according to the Associated Press.
"Certain aspects of the bill are included to make it seem like it's a compromise, such as the exceptions for incest and rape," said Sage Rowe, co-president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGen) at UNC Charlotte. "What Republicans fail to realize is that no American should have to give up their healthcare due to a political agenda."
Following the vote, North Carolinians shouted "Shame" and "Vote them out" on the House floor.
Rowe believes tensions on campus will be high moving into the fall semester.
"I consider UNC Charlotte a progressive campus in terms of the student body. Still, during my past two years as a student here, I've witnessed many outside pro-lifers' anger," said Rowe. "Pro-life groups will continue to berate students because they're inspired by this restrictive piece of legislation."
On campus, PPGen plans to provide even more student-focused abortion resources.
"We're beginning to discuss goals such as escort training, volunteering at even more Planned Parenthood events in the area, and providing reproductive resources for students," said Rowe.
The 72-48 House veto-override vote followed party lines, with the 72 affirmatives all being Republicans and the 48 in opposition all being Democrats. The House vote followed a similar 30-20 Senate vote also in favor of overriding Cooper's veto.
The House vote comes after Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham flipped from the Democrat to Republican Party, a switch that gave Republicans a supermajority in the General Assembly. Cotham initially ran on a campaign that openly supported abortion rights.
"I believe this bill strikes a reasonable balance on the abortion issue and represents a middle ground that anyone not holding one of the two extremist positions can support," said Cotham in a May 16 statement.
House Bill 20 was introduced on May 2 and moved through the House and Senate in less than 48 hours. This proposal came less than a month after Cotham announced her switch to the Republican Party.
In a May 2023 Carolina Forward survey, 54% of North Carolinians opposed a bill that changed the abortion restriction from 20 to 12 weeks.
"Strong majorities of North Carolinians don't want right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors, which is even more understandable today after several Republican lawmakers broke their promises to protect women's reproductive freedom," said Cooper in a May 16 statement.
North Carolina was one of the last southern states without restrictive abortion bans and became a resource for many people seeking abortions over state lines. The state's former abortion policy allows abortions for up to 20 weeks without exceptions for rape and incest.
House Bill 20 is yet another more restrictive abortion bill passed since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, which left abortion law decisions up to individual states.
South Carolina is also facing pushes for abortion restrictions. On May 17, the South Carolina House passed a six-week ban. The bill must now pass through the state Senate. If the bill passes, Virginia would be the only state in the South without heightened abortion restrictions.
Rowe said the large-scale effects of North Carolina's ban could be devasting.
"This ban could lead to higher rates of mental health crises and maternal death," said Rowe. "With Planned Parenthood mainly associated with abortion, individuals may not see any reason to go. It's important to remember that Planned Parenthood offers affordable resources such as screenings and emergency contraception."
For more information about PPGen's on-campus events and resources, follow their Instagram page, @ppga.uncc. Rowe also encourages people to join the PPGen Discord server, which is linked in the organization's Instagram bio.
"I will continue to do everything I can to protect abortion access in North Carolina because women's lives depend on it," said Cooper.