Note: This information was last updated on Nov. 9 at 10:20 a.m. All precincts are reported.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections website provides the Mecklenburg county unofficial general election results.
North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, Representative Ted Budd is projected to win the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat with 50.71%. Budd raced against former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who received 47.08% of votes.
Budd is a republican, small business owner and has served his third term as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 13th congressional district since 2017, according to Budd's government website.
Budd is running on the platform of creating jobs, stopping socialism, securing the border, standing with law enforcement, cutting taxes, defending the second amendment, protecting the sanctity of life, safeguarding elections, empowering parents in education, and eliminating big tech corruption, according to Budd's website.
"Putting America first is the only way that our country will succeed," Budd says via his website. "I pledge to you that I will work for everyday families, not the elite or political insiders, and I will fight to restore the conservative, constitutional values that make this country great."
Budd graduated from Appalachian State University, received an MBA from Wake Forest University, and holds a Masters in Theology and Educational Leadership from Dallas Theological Seminary.
Mecklenburg County: House of Representatives
District 12
Democrat Alma S. Adams was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives seat for District 12. She won 62.58% over Republican Tyler Lee, who won 37.42%.
This election will be Adams' fifth term representing District 12 in the US House of Representatives. Her first term started in 2014 when she was the 100th woman elected to the 113th congress.
Adams is the co-founder of the Black Maternal Health Caucus and the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus.
Over her past four terms in office, Adams has promoted quality education for all, boosted funds for historically black colleges and universities, and passed legislation to provide nutritious breakfast in schools and increase teachers' pay.
District 14
Democrat Jeff Jackson won the U.S. House of Representatives seat for District 14 with a lead of 57.47% over Republican Pat Harrigan's 42.53%.
Jackson is a veteran and former assistant district attorney of Gaston County. Jackson is currently a Major in the Army National Guard. He has represented the 37th district in the North Carolina Senate since 2014. Jackson held a Town Hall on Charlotte's campus in November 2021.
He is running on a platform that promises to hear directly from citizens about their concerns and what they want. He is also dedicated to COVID-19 recovery, combating poverty, education, climate action, LGBTQ+ rights and gun safety reform.
Board of Education: Mecklenburg County District 3
Gregory (Dee) Rankin won the Mecklenburg County election for Board of Education within District 3. He won with 76.02% over Steven Rushing with 22.64%
Rankin is a former educator working within educational non-profits for 15 years. He was formerly the Chair of the Mayor's Mentoring Alliance, Chair of the Education Committee for the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg, Co-Chair of the Student Wellness Committee on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Equity Committee and Director of Education for Sigmas of Charlotte.
Rankin will focus on policies that help with student outcomes, discipline and wellness.