On Oct. 28, Scott Hall became the fifth on-campus residence hall to undergo COVID-19 testing after routine wastewater testing detected SARS-CoV-2. Only one individual out of 176 tested positive for the virus.
The day after it was announced that all Scott Hall residents would undergo testing, a NinerNotice was sent out alerting the community of an unrelated five-person cluster involving students in a private off-campus residence. The University only sends out reports of off-campus cases if they involve a cluster, defined as as a minimum of five individuals with symptoms or positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage.
As of Oct. 30, there are 43 active on-campus cases and the Student Health Center’s coronavirus testing has a 1.4% positivity rate. These numbers may spike following Halloween weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.