A trio of panelists talked at length Wednesday, Feb. 24, on several topics surrounding the justice system and systemic racism. The event took place via Zoom and centered around the film "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality." This Emmy Award-winning film tells the story of public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson fighting for equal justice in the United States. Panelists drew from their own experiences in their respective career fields to discuss the film and what it reveals about systemic racism in the U.S.
The discussion began with the topic of mass incarceration. Camal Robinson, a member of the Associate General Counsel with Duke Energy, noted that there is always an "us versus them" mentality anywhere in the world where people are mistreated.
Panelist Kristie Puckett-Williams, a campaign manager for ACLU of North Carolina, added that there is "money to be made off commodifying bodies. Fear is based on the money and power of the people that run the country...what you look like or have determines what you get out of the justice system."
The panelists further discussed how the U.S. justice system had treated those who are not white unfairly. "Intent and outcome of systems work as designed...implicating particular groups aggressively," said Robinson. He also pointed out how "nothing highlights racism more than our criminal justice system. Most times, the 'other' is the defendant in question."
Soon after, discussions shifted to how change could be made in our country. Puckett-Williams emphasized the idea that "Silence is violence." With the killing of George Floyd, this past year resulted in a large outpouring of trauma that helped shift the narrative.
Puckett-Williams explained that the main struggle in addressing these issues with systemic racism has to do with power. "White men don't want to admit the wrongdoings because they've lived with privileges their whole life. Discomfort makes for growth."
Robinson said, "For change to come to our nation, it has to come from the top. There needs to be acknowledgment of wrong practices." He brought up a quote used in the film by Bryan Stevenson that said, "A couple of 50 years is happy because they've been able to acknowledge their wrongs and understand each other." He elaborated on this by showing how this applies to those in the United States' power and those who are not.
