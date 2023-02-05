A Levine Scholar's student engagement project designed the paranormal escape room in the Student Union from Feb. 1-25 in room 140B.
Participants have to complete the room in 60 minutes. The room will be open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. except for Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
Jamie Williford, president of the paranormal escape room, said, "The original design comes from the Levine Scholars student engagement project. Every scholar gets a student engagement grant to go to an organization of their choice and work with some of the staff in the program. I was able to get approved to do an escape room, and then I created a student organization, and we onboarded students. It was a collaboration to help design the website and the room."
The escape room is free for all students. To book, go to the website of the paranormal escape, and enter the necessary information such as participant names, email, phone number and student ID.
"A student has to book it, but if they want to bring outside friends or family, they are welcome to," Williford said.
Every participant has to sign a waiver. Anyone 17 and under has to get their waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.
"The main goal is to create a nonprofit organization that has a permanent space on campus where we can create and design a new room every year for students on campus," said Williford.
The escape room has eight game masters who will run the room, and 12-15 students helped collaborate and design it.
Williford said, "In the fall semester, we will be designing and building a new room, and then in the spring semester, it would be open for the students and hopefully everyone to come and be able to experience the room, and after the spring semester it gets scrapped, and a new room is designed."
Pieces of the room will be donated to an on-campus facility such as the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) or any on-campus resource.
"The goal is for it to be fully functional and fully supported by itself, so we will charge maybe $6-8, which is still vastly under the price range of normal escape rooms, which are about $30 per person, and that $6-8 will go back into funding the room for the next year," said Williford.