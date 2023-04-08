On April 5, Leon Levine, founder of the Family Dollar store and creator of the Levine Scholars program at UNC Charlotte, passed away at age 85.
Levine was a businessman and philanthropist from Wadesboro, N.C., who opened the first Family Dollar in Charlotte in 1959. He was known for his generosity, business acumen and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Levine and his wife, Sandra, started the Leon Levine Foundation in 1980, now known as one of the largest foundations in the Southeast. The foundation aims to support education, health care, human services and Jewish values. In the area of education, the foundation has supported Charlotte students in more ways than one.
Through his foundation, Levine gave an initial investment of $5.6 million to start the Levine Scholars Program at Charlotte in 2009.
Through a competitive application and interview process, the program provides students with a four-year scholarship, including full tuition and room and board at Charlotte.
Levine's continued giving helped build Levine Hall in South Village, housing the Levine Scholars and Honors College, as well as dorms and apartments for students.
Levine and his family committed nearly $28 million to the development of the program. This cumulative donation makes Levine’s foundation the largest donor in Charlotte’s history. Through their generosity, over 100 alumni from the program live and work across the world, and the program continues to bring in new students.
Levine received many awards during his life, including the Jack Callaghan Cornerstone Award in 2009 and the World Citizen Award in 2012. He was also inducted into the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame in 2003.