Pickleball is a growing sport among UNC Charlotte students, with a new club and an app to help them find courts to play on.
Before the pandemic, only seniors played pickleball, but now it is being played by all. It has even become a club sport here at UNCC, open to anyone. However, with this keen attention to the game, finding a court is becoming even more difficult.
Brandon Mackie is the co-founder of an all-inclusive platform called Pickleheads. An app designed with "educational content so that you can learn the rules of the game, virtual clinics, and a court finder," Mackie said.
Mackie said that pickleball has been around for fifty years.
"It's grown in the last few years, and it's been amazing to watch," Mackie said.
To get involved in pickleball, all that is needed is a paddle, ball, friends and an empty court. However, Mackie said that finding a court can be difficult.
Pickleheads created the app to relieve the pressure off the player to find a court and a community of pickleball players.
"The platform is best suited as a court finder, which is the first step in any pickleball player's journey," Mackie said.
Using your location, the platform will locate a court near you with the details specific to that court. It also details factors like membership requirements and whether the court has a net or permanent line.
"We provide all the tools for someone to get out on the court," Mackie said.
Pickleball can be played at all levels of experience.
"No matter if you're five or 95, Pickleball is a sport for all ages," Mackie said.