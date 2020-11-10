With the influx of online classes this semester due to COVID-19, many have worried that this online platform is more conducive to cheating. In order to prevent this violation of the Code of Student Academic Integrity, professors have increased their reliance on Respondus Lockdown Browser and Webcam as well as the ability to see if a student switches tabs during a Canvas quiz.
Respondus Lockdown Browser prevents students from clicking outside of an exam, and the optional webcam component tracks the test taker's eyes for suspicious behavior.
Canvas also has several features to mitigate cheating. Professors can view when students access a Canvas page, what modules they click on and whether or not they click out of a quiz. They can also observe when students exit and re-enter quizzes until the quiz is submitted based on a timestamp and how long the students are outside the quiz. As another precaution, they can prevent students from viewing the correct answers on their quizzes to discourage students from sharing questions with each other.
According to the Division of Student Affairs, there are a few ways to deal with a case of academic integrity. First, the instructor will meet with the student in question. If the student confesses to cheating, an informal settlement form will be filled out and signed by both parties to outline the details of the consequences. From there the consequences will be completed and the case is closed.
If the student refuses to confess and the settlement form is rejected or denied, a facilitated resolution will be offered. If the facilitated resolution is accepted and agreed to, then the case is closed. If not, a hearing will be called into action. A letter of resolution will be written and signed by parties, after which the case will be closed.
Chapter 4, Section II of the Code of Student Academic Integrity states, “As responsible members of the University, Students are expected to take an active role in encouraging other members of the academic community to respect the standards set forth in the Code.”
