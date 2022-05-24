The scrapbook club on campus is a new organization that began in fall 2021, highlighting diversity, inclusion and equality.
"Our club represents people of all different backgrounds, and we represent as an organization because we include everyone and we provide equity for those that aren't represented to come together for artistic purposes, to make memories and to make new friends," said President Britney Bell.
Bell created the club to be a space where students can be creative and feel included. In addition, Bell wants a place where students can create and capture their memories.
"My vision for the club is to create a safe space for people to come and not only create art but make an impact in the community and get inspired to do great things in their lives and preserve the memories they do make while they are on campus at UNC Charlotte," said Bell.
The club allows students to be creative in creating their scrapbooks on various platforms. Crystal Joseph, social media marketing manager, explained that some students might choose to make their scrapbooks on Instagram.
The club's spring event, 'Hello Spring Pop Up Shop 2022,' was on May 7, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. in Cone 210. According to the Niner Engage website, the pop-up shops have the opportunity for shopping, gifts and a raffle.
"Everyone is welcome. We love all people here. Come chill out or turn up with us! Let's make awesome memories here at CLT," according to the Niner Engage website.
Bell's vision for the club includes weekly meetings in the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) on Tuesdays. Eventually, according to Joseph, once there is more involvement, the club might go to biweekly meetings. The club currently sends weekly newsletters, has flyers posted around campus, and does tabling by the Union to spread the word and gain more members. Joseph said the club is also trying to focus on reaching the students via social media.
Joseph's vision for the club is to promote more funding ideas like selling scrapbook supplies and offering photo printing capabilities for students on campus.
Since its creation, the club has hosted six events: Smackin' Saturday: Holiday Pop Up Shop and Bake Sale, Smackin' Saturday: Cookies and Cocoa Night, a two-day volunteer opportunity for the Hot Chocolate Charlotte 5K/15K, and an Open Mic Night.
"Last semester, we did a Holiday Pop Up Shop where students could come and buy things," said Joseph. "We had a bunch of local Charlotte businesses come and student businesses if they wanted."
Bell told the Niner Times that there are leadership positions available within the club. The positions open are vice president, treasurer, three officer positions and a lead photographer.
The only requirements to be a member are to pay the flat rate of $20 for the year to access supplies and complete a new member form.
If interested in joining, contact Britney Bell via email: bbell35@uncc.edu or Instagram: @reallitbrit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.