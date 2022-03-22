The registrar announced spring commencement dates via email to students of senior status on March 17, 2022.
The undergraduate ceremony for Belk College of Business, Williams States Lee College of Engineering and the College of Health & Human Services will be on May 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Also, on Friday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m., the graduate school ceremony for Doctoral, Masters and graduate certificates for all programs will be held.
On Saturday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m., the College of Arts + Architecture, College of Computing & Informatics, Cato College of Education, and the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences will hold their commencement ceremony.
All ceremonies will occur in the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium, rain or shine. The stadium's policy of clear bags will be upheld during commencement ceremonies, and umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed in the stadium.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be UNC Charlotte's second year having graduation ceremonies in the football stadium. Halton Arena in the Student Activities Center was used for both May and December commencement ceremonies for many years prior.
Ceremonies are held for graduates in the term their degree is completed. This means that graduation can be completed in the fall, spring or summer terms; however, commencement is only held twice in May and December. Therefore, if you graduate in the summer or fall, the commencement ceremony will be held in December.
Graduates should receive more detailed information on March 29 through their University emails on how to RSVP for the ceremony— a mandatory step. If a response is not complete, there will not be an assigned seat for that student's major and time, nor will guest tickets be available. To complete the RSVP process, a student must have a valid UNC Charlotte ID or government-issued photo ID and their UNC Charlotte ID number.
It is unclear at this time if there will be a limit on the number of guest tickets that can be reserved. In the past, due to COVID-19 regulations, a maximum of three guest tickets could be reserved.
It has also not been reported if there will be a live stream or recorded ceremony to accommodate long-distance relatives or friends such as the one provided last May.
March 30 will mark the day of the Commencement Fair, where students will be able to pick up their free caps and gowns from the campus bookstore. Pre-order is not necessary, and honor cords for Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude will be available for purchase.
If you are not on campus on March 30, an online order can be placed through the Oak Hall company beginning April 10 and ending April 24. Doctoral candidates will need to purchase custom regalia through Oak Hall by March 25 to receive them prior to graduation.
To have accurate name pronunciation and display, UNC Charlotte will be utilizing "MarchingOrder" technology. More information on this will be provided via email on April 11. The deadline for graduates to record their names is April 19.
On the appropriate commencement date, students will receive a name card with a barcode that will be scanned as they walk across the stage, producing the name on the screen.
The Commencement Office will provide additional information via email or on their website. Any specific questions can be sent to commencement@uncc.edu.
