Tife Olusesi, UNC Charlotte's current student body vice president, is running for spring 2023 Student Body President. His running mate Isaiah Grayson is the Student Government Association (SGA) speaker pro tempore.
Olusesi is a fourth-year political science major with four years of experience in Charlotte's student government. Grayson also has several years of experience in the SGA. The pair's platform will focus on improving collaboration by creating a presidential advisory board, a cabinet of important student leaders on campus.
"The goal of the presidential advisory board is to create a direct pipeline from the president and vice president to major leaders on campus," said Olusesi. "[The leaders] could be relevant due to their minority status. It could be due to the number of members in their organization. We want to make sure that they have the ability to come directly and speak to us once every month. Hopefully, doing that consistently will create [an] open connection because without that [it's] hard to do anything."
Olusesi and Grayson will also focus on promoting campus programs to increase collaboration with student organizations.
"We want to make sure that we're putting lots of programs on campus," said Olusesi. "Whether that be student resource-based, or simply connecting and enjoying time with other members of organizations, and really just understanding what Charlotte's about."
Olusesi also stressed that his administration would institute an "open calendar" policy.
"We have an emphasis on making sure that we create an open calendar so that people can collaborate with us [and] we can collaborate with them [in] a direct way, [so] that we can see what's going on event wise for them, and they can see what's going on event wise for us," said Olusesi.
Olusesi and Grayson plan to continue redesigning the SGA website to allow better communication between students and the SGA.
"My administration currently has worked on the revamp of the website," said Olusesi. "Hopefully, next year, we'll be able to finish out a lot of what we started."
Recent restructuring of the student government will make the website redesign easier, according to Olusesi.
"[We combined] the executive and legislative branches so that there are no longer these overlapping positions that are doing the same things," said Grayson. "Rather, we streamlined that communication through one entity. [We plan to] streamline all of the communication, all of the complaints anonymously through the website. By doing that, automatically, it becomes a lot easier for SGA to say, 'Okay, we see your complaints. Here's the result.'"
Olusesi and Grayson also plan to renew the SGA's focus on the Campus Police Student Advisory Board, a body that was launched in 2021.
"As the vice president of the NAACP, a lot of people have come to me about police concerns around profiling and racial discrimination in general," said Olusesi. "It does happen on our campus. We do have to appreciate the fact that our campus is primarily women, and we have a very important duty to make sure that our campus is safe with the LiveSafe app. We also have a duty to make sure that students don't feel unsafe because there's such a strong police presence. I think it's a very fine line to walk. But I think creating a space where people can talk more about this is important. That's why revamping the police advisory board is a huge part of our campaign as well."
Olusesi and Grayson plan to improve Charlotte students' experience surrounding academic advisors.
"Academic advisors have been some of the most controversial pieces of student life since I've got here," said Olusesi. "We want to [open] up conversations with advisors and with the provost to talk about why things are so difficult, why there's a 1300 to one ratio [of] students to their advisors, and being able to honestly look into what each student needs at each level of their career, and not put a blanket solution on everything."
Olusesi and Grayson's full platform is available on their website, and campaign updates are available on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.