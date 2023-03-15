Joe Wholey and Heber Gamez are running for spring 2023 Student Government Association (SGA) president and vice president on a platform of communication and expanding student resources.
Wholey is a second-year meteorology major and the SGA's current chair of the academic affairs committee. His running mate Gamez is a third-year construction management major serving as the SGA's chair of internal affairs.
"Our biggest [focus] is communication," said Wholey. "We have seen that communication has lacked this past year. The ticket previous to the current administration was very active and very communicative, and that was something that the students really enjoyed. I feel that that's somewhere where we can improve."
Wholey and Gamez plan to communicate regularly with Charlotte students through online resources.
"Following the week's activities, I will write an update and send it to the student body," said Wholey. "I'll post it on social media, to the SGA social media pages and on our website so that students have it and can see what has been done in the past week. Every two weeks, there'll be an enhanced report of that following the leadership meeting that we will have with all of the officers."
Another of Wholey and Gamez's priorities is increasing the University's level of research.
"One of the main reasons that students come to school is for the academics and a high-class education," said Wholey. "We are currently an R2 research institution, so we are not at R1 status yet. [We will be] working with the on-campus partners to ensure that we are taking the right steps to move towards R1 and helping out as best we can as students."
To further improve students' academic accessibility, the candidates plan to work with the bookstore and library to ensure necessary resources are available.
"The bookstore is currently working on a new textbook program, which has been officially announced that will start in the fall," said Wholey. "I worked closely with them on that. I want to ensure that that process is effectively put into place and smoothly operated for the fall. Also, working with the library to ensure that students have the spaces that they need to study and the resources and the technologies and the books and anything that they might need, and making the library the heart of campus for students to collaborate."
Wholey and Gamez intend to lobby Charlotte to expand its smaller departments and work with external partners to provide students with more resources.
"[We will also be] pushing for smaller departments to grow and working with those departments as a student government [to determine] how we can put the limelight on them," said Gamez. "As a construction management major, we're a pretty small department, but Charlotte is known as one of the biggest cities where construction is booming. So making sure we're able to connect these departments with community partners or city partners."
The campaign also plans to revitalize communication between Charlotte students and the University's faculty.
"Especially after the pandemic, and being off campus for a year and a half, almost two years, students have lost connection, not only with other students but also with administration and faculty and staff," said Gamez. "As a campaign, our promise is connecting those students once again with administration and connecting them again with their staff and faculty."
Wholey and Gamez stressed the need for better on-campus housing and the importance of representing marginalized communities.
"[We will make] sure students who come from marginalized communities, those communities being people of color, being in the queer community, being students who come from underneath the poverty line, making sure those students voices are heard," said Gamez. "Because in a lot of established places, those students are afraid to speak because of repercussions. So making sure that they understand that we are here to not only listen to their concerns but also to voice their concerns to the administration."
A full platform for Wholey and Gamez is available on their website, and campaign updates are available on their social media.
Voting for SGA elections will be open March 21-22. Results will be announced on March 23.