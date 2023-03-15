Madi Williams and Sophie Tanker have launched a campaign for student body president and vice president for the 2023-2024 school year.
If elected as student body president and vice president in the spring 2023 elections, the Williams-Tanker ticket intends to improve accessibility for UNC Charlotte students.
Presidential candidate Williams is a third-year accounting and finance major with three years of experience in UNC Charlotte's Student Government Association (SGA). Her running mate is Tanker, a third-year computer science major currently serving as the SGA's parliamentarian.
"In the past, we've seen that students don't have the best representation in student government. They feel as if people are there just to pad their resume or put checkmarks on their list of things they have done in college, but Sophie and I genuinely care about the student body," Williams said.
Williams and Tanker's platform is based on increasing Charlotte's overall accessibility and SGA's transparency.
"[Our platform is] mainly about accessibility for all in college," said Williams. "That's what we're running for. We have so many different [policies] about that. We have affordability; we have religious exemptions. We're talking about things like more equitable food access, equitable housing."
Williams stressed that her platform would work to improve the student dining experience on Charlotte's campus.
"Dining is one of the things that needs the largest amount of work on campus," said Williams. "Implementing some healthier options, also more late-night options. Crown2Go and SoVi2Go, continuing to implement that. Bringing back the containers that people can use and even maybe allowing them to bring their own Tupperware, so they don't have to pay, and more options on the engineering side of campus."
Williams and Tanker also intend to loosen the requirements surrounding religious exemptions for class attendance.
"[Under the current] policy for religious exemptions, you have to submit them at the beginning of the semester," said Williams. "We're trying to change that policy. Students should be allowed up to five class days before to turn in their religious exemption."
Williams and Tanker plan to continue pushing the Charlotte administration to include off-campus crimes in the Niner Alert system. In the wake of an increase in car break-ins in the spring semester, they have also stressed the need for cameras in Charlotte parking lots and decks.
"I think the first thing that we would want to do is put cameras in all the parking decks and parking lots," said Tanker. "We know that this has been an ongoing issue for years. We know that crime is picking up in University City, and unfortunately, that's following on campus. If students can't afford textbooks, they can't afford a broken window; they can't afford popped tires or things stolen out of their car."
Williams and Tanker promise to communicate consistently with students through platforms such as Reddit and physical interactions across campus.
"[Former Student Body President President Dick Beekman] did an amazing job at bridging the gap of students on Reddit with the student government," said Williams. "We've noticed that the users of Reddit feel like they are constantly overlooked by the student government and that their voices don't matter, which is not the case at all. Every student's voice matters. Our plan is to continue posting on Reddit."
In addition to further SGA transparency, Williams and Tanker stressed the importance of communication between Housing and Residence Life and students, citing 2022's on-campus housing issues. The pair has also pushed for more affordable or free textbooks through programs similar to First Day and implementing grade deadlines for professors.
Their full platform is available on their website, and campaign updates are available on their social media.
Voting for SGA elections will be open March 21-22. Results will be announced on March 23.