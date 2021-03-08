UNC Charlotte's Student Government Association is launching its annual "Spring Initiative," which aims to raise awareness and advocate for mental health. UNC Association of Student Governments Representative Matt Ramsay is spearheading the three-day series of events.
"For our campus, we have identified a need for students to understand the resources they have available, express their thoughts and concerns, and then learn strategies to address mental health challenges," said Ramsay.
The initiative kicks off on March 22 with a town hall of staff, administration and student leaders to express mental health concerns on campus. The next event will be a UNC system-wide collaborative Zoom event to discuss further the importance of mental health and mental health challenges within the UNC school system on March 24. The initiative will conclude on March 26 with a special Zoom event tailored to UNC Charlotte students with a presentation from the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services.
"Above all else, I believe the Spring Initiative is important because it emphasizes a need to put student's mental health first, especially during times as challenging as we have been facing," said Ramsay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.