As one of the fastest growing universities in the UNC Public System, UNC Charlotte has added numerous buildings and new infrastructure in the last few years. With student enrollment increasing every year, more and more projects are being announced.
With the coronavirus shutting down campus activities, construction has been affected. Projects that are happening in closed areas have been staying on schedule. Others have been halted for the time being. Nonetheless, a lot of projects are taking place whether they are currently active or not. Construction projects that are taking place this include:
Marriott Hotel and Conference Center:
Plans to have an on campus conference center and hotel have been a long time coming for Charlotte. In the summer of 2018, an $84 million project was announced to put a hotel and conference center on campus. Currently, the project is expected to be finished in the Spring of 2021. The Marriott Hotel room will include 226 rooms. Construction continues with forming and pouring of columns and elevated slabs. The 4.4 arce site is located at the UNC Charlotte stop on J.W. Clay Boulevard.
Science Building
The new science building on Craver Road is the university’s most expensive project at $101 million. The project is on track to be completed in the spring of 2021. The building will house classrooms and research labs. In the coming months, construction crews will work on the inferior framing, roof system and curtain wall installation.
Residence Hall XVI
The new residence hall that will be located on the former site of Moore Hall is going to be an affordable option for students looking to live on campus. Rooms will be traditional style and have bathrooms off the hallway. The project will be prepared to be shut down within the next 30-90 days to resolve financial matters associated with the stop work order. The project as of now is projected to be finished by August of 2021.
Union Starbucks renovation
The popular coffee choice of students will be getting renovations. The Starbucks located in the Student Union will be closed the summer of 2020 to update services. The project will be completed by August of 2020.
East Village infrastructure project
The university has made plans to reduce the amount of traffic coming in and out of campus. So far, new traffic lights are planned to be installed at the East Village entrance of the school. The coronavirus might halt those plans for the time being. Design and appearance is another issue that will be handled in the coming months.
Fretwell Cafe renovation
The renovation process for the Fretwell Cafe will start in the summer of 2021. The project is in the early stages as of now.
Crown Commons renovation
Renovations to Crown Commons will start in the summer of 2021 and will add a new dining option. The restaurant has yet to be named. The current restaurant Einstein Bagels will also get renovations.
Cameron Second renovation
Planning is still going on for the project. As soon as funding is figured out, designing and construction will take place. The project will give the chemistry department more research space.
Burson renovation
Brunson will close once the new science building is built. This will allow the university to renovate the Brunson building. The new building will be used for STEM fields and computer-based classes.
With the changing circumstances, completed project dates could change.
