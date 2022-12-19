Holly Paciera lived in the UNC Charlotte expanded housing for a portion of the fall 2022 semester when Charlotte placed 141 students in hotel housing due to an abundance of on-campus applications.
Over the summer, Charlotte sent out an email detailing the lack of availability of on-campus housing with an excess of students who applied.
Third-year student Paciera was placed in the Sonesta Select Hotel, one out of three options given to students.
Expanded housing assignments were chosen based on the application completion date, with first-year students selected first, then transfer students, then continuing Charlotte students.
"I was a transfer student last year and ended up being an on-campus student the spring semester. After the spring semester, I didn't realize I had to make a return-to-campus application, so I ended up signing another freshman student application. That's why I ended up in the hotel housing," said Paciera.
Students could not choose preferences for their housing assignments or roommates.
The Niner Transit shuttle offered the Purple Route for expanded living, open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shuttle ran on a 30-minute loop.
"I have a car, so it was easier to get to campus, but I had to drive to and from the east side of campus because all of my classes were there. So you would have to map out your schedule if you were to take the bus," said Paciera.
According to the fall 2022 expanded University Housing and Residence Life (HRL) website, the hotel rooms came with a microwave and a mini fridge and received housekeeping services at least once a week. In addition, there were towels and linens provided for a queen size bed.
"The hotel was nice; there were two beds and your own bathroom. They didn't start the cleaning services until about two weeks when they slid an announcement under our doors and said the cleaning service employees would come on certain days. We would put our trash outside in the morning they would come and take it. Maintenance requests were also available," said Paciera.
In mid-October, HRL told students they be offered on-campus housing.
"I don't believe that anyone would still be there, we had a group chat with our RA, and we talked about everyone moving out," said Paciera.
Paciera was able to move into Hunt Hall at the end of September.
"It was a hassle moving back on campus from the hotel. They offered help but didn't specify how that would be done. Before I moved into the hotel, I told myself to bring the bare minimum because I knew that I would have to be moving in twice," said Paciera.
Paciera moved on-campus in spring 2022 when she transferred and commented on the first-year students who could not due to the expanded housing.
"If I were a first-year student, I would've missed out on some things. I felt bad for students starting here in Charlotte who didn't know how to work their way around the school. It would've been challenging because they would've also had to plan how they could get to the school," said Paciera.