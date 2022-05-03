The Campus Salon, located in the Student Union, has been open to students, faculty and staff for about 12 years.
The salon’s website advertises that their stylists work on all hair types ranging from straight to curly. Benita Kamalandua, fourth-year, visited ‘The Campus Salon’ in August 2021 to straighten her hair. She describes her hair as thick and kinky type 4c hair. Type 4c hair has tighter curls and requires more time to detangle and style. The curly hairstyles featured on the salon’s website were looser curl types.
She scheduled a same-day appointment on campus because her regular hairdresser required an appointment ahead of time and was more expensive than the campus salon. The visit resulted in Kamalandu’s hair being tangled, matted and breaking apart. After the appointment, Kamalandua went to her regular hairdresser, where she cut her hair from armpit length to shoulder length.
“I already could tell it was going wrong,” said Kamalandua. According to Kamalandua, the stylist did not detangle or section her hair and concentrated the blow drier on her right side, which sustained more damage.
The stylist told Kamalandua that her hair type would never be straight. “It was like they were blaming my hair,” said Kamalandua.
She received a $20 refund for the service. “I was so mad at myself for not speaking up while I was sitting in that chair,” said Kamalandua.
Annalisa Smith, a first-year, also had a bad experience at the salon. She made a same-day appointment to dye her hair red. The stylist told Smith it could cause damage to dye her hair from dark brown to blonde because bleach would be needed for color to show.
Smith described her hair as a strawberry blonde color when the stylist was finished. After the appointment, she bought a box of red dye and dyed her hair herself. “It would have been fine if I wanted to be blonde, but I didn’t,” said Smith.
Smith left a complaint but said she should have waited for a black hairdresser. “They should have more black hairdressers,” said Smith.
James Braman, second-year, is a long-time salon client and is satisfied with their service. “It’s very well done for what I would think a university salon would be like,” said Braman. Since his first year at the University, Braman has been going to the salon.
Braman describes his stylist as very helpful. “She’s always willing and helpful to give me advice if I feel like I need tips,” said Braman.
Kamalandua and Smith said the salon should hire more black hairdressers or hairdressers who have experience with natural hair. “Having people who specialize and have proof that they work with type four hair would be a good thing,” said Kamalandua.
Owner and Master Stylist of The Campus Salon, Katie Douthwright, said in a statement she was not made aware of the issues Kamalandua and Smith had. “I do not hire people directly out of school,” Douthwright said. “And they do have to do a live interview in front of me prior to me hiring them.”
According to Douthwright, clients who are unsatisfied with the service will be offered a redo, treatments or a refund. “We’re almost 97% of the time able to make the customer happy by redoing their hair with another stylist,” said Douthwright.
