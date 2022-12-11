Students have found mold in Sanford Hall, Martin Hall and Greek Village air vents in November and December 2022.
Rumors of mold began circulating on Nov. 12 when a parent posted pictures of black mold in her son's air vents on Facebook. Since then, others have shown evidence of mold in their dorm rooms.
First-year student Taylor Reilly said, "When I first moved into Sanford Hall in August, I noticed the appearance of either mildew, black mold or mold in and around the air vent in my room as well as the bathroom's air vent."
Second-year student Emily Grillo, who lives in Martin Hall, said she and her roommates found black mold in their living room air vent about a month ago.
The Facebook post says that the parent's son had been suffering from anxiety and headaches for months since moving into college. This is similar to what Reilly described as an unexplained illness she and her roommate suffered from after finding the mold.
Reilly said, "We had both been getting sick since moving in. We have an air purifier in the room, and yes, the sickness could be from multiple things, but the Student Health Center at UNC Charlotte does not know what either of us had. My roommate has been sick for two months now."
According to the CDC’s Basic Facts about Mold, mold grows in places with lots of moisture and dampness, such as leaks in roofs or walls, but it also can grow in wallpaper and ceiling tiles. Mold has been linked to health symptoms such as headaches, a stuffy nose, watery and itchy eyes and persistent coughing. For people with asthma, symptoms can range from wheezing to chest tightness or shortness of breath.
Reilly said she talked to Housing and Residence Life (HRL) staff to remove the mold, and Charlotte offered to provide emergency housing until the mold removal is complete. Charlotte's staff also reportedly checked her space very quickly, coming only a day after she submitted a maintenance request.
Reilly also said, "I think this is a real health and safety concern. I know there isn't enough housing to move everyone with mold in their air vent. I know our building is getting torn down after this year, which is a good step, but until then, I think they need to try their best to fix the mold in our air vents. This way, all of our health can improve."
The parent's Facebook post relays the same message, saying, "I trusted the University that they inspect and clean thoroughly before students move in in the fall."
Housing and Residence Life has a website section devoted to mold and its detection. Steps for students to test and locate mold and prevention include reporting water leaks, regularly cleaning bathrooms and private spaces and opening the bathroom door for at least 30 minutes after a shower to prevent steam buildup.
Housing and Residence Life also conducts regular cooling and heating systems checks. HVAC units are regularly cleaned and repaired if needed.
According to the HRL website, "We will determine the cause of the mold or mildew, assess the severity, and properly clean it or take the other steps necessary to remove it."