At UNC Charlotte, students have the opportunity to study abroad with the assistance of the Office of Education Abroad. Director of Education Abroad, Brad Sekulich, spoke with the Niner Times about the program, what it offers students and how Covid-19 has influenced it.
"It's about the environment you're in," said Sekulich. "It's getting to see things from a very different perspective. When you are immersed in another culture, you think differently. You see things differently. You are different in the United States. You are someone's son or daughter. You're someone's husband, or wife, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, or brother or sister. You can be those things abroad, but in other cultures, those have different meanings in different ways to those things and the way different societies interact with different people."
The study abroad program has a variety of programs that will take students all over the world.
"I think they need to think about why they're going, what they want to accomplish and how they're going to do that abroad," said Sekulich. "So that they make the right choices about where they go, how long they go and what they get out of going abroad. There is value in that, but I think students really need to think about why they want to do this because of the money involved, the timing and make it so that you get the most out of it for what you do and what you put into it."
Sekulich speaks about learning soft skills while abroad, such as thinking on your feet, dealing with ambiguity and a "stronger sense of self-reliance."
For student safety, the study abroad program has risk management precautions in place. According to the Office of Education Abroad website, "UNC Charlotte students cannot study or undertake University-sponsored activities abroad in any location that the U.S. Department of State identifies as Level 3 or Level 4 according to the established travel advisories."
The Office of Education Abroad website contains information about the policies to keep students safe in the pandemic. According to Sekulich, the department meets weekly to discuss the latest information about the countries in the programs by referencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other resources.
The Office of Education Abroad website suggests that students develop academic, personal, and professional goals when studying abroad.
Fourth-year Austin DeCosta was supposed to study abroad in Rome and London in summer 2020 through a criminal justice and forensics program. In this program, he would have had the chance to do hands-on experience with professionals in a mock crime scene situation. However, the pandemic canceled the program.
"I wanted to study abroad because I just wanted to explore new things, see different parts of the world and different cultures," said DeCosta. "I wanted to do it more for the personal experience of just trying new things."
Study Abroad 101 is an introductory program to get students started when applying to study abroad. According to the Office of Education Abroad website, the course is "a free, non-credit course hosted in Canvas that outlines program options, financial aid and scholarships, academic credit processes and more." Students must complete this to move forward in their program.
Students who wish to study abroad are suggested to start in their first or second year, according to Sekulich. Students need this time to plan and prepare for the upcoming trip.
Sekulich suggests that students write a letter to themselves about what they hope to accomplish by studying abroad and work with an advisor in their office to figure out how to meet those goals.
Many scholarship opportunities are available for students interested in studying abroad but are wary because of the price tag. UNC Charlotte offers scholarships of all kinds, including types of financial aid. Scholarships allow students to study abroad with financial support if they cannot afford it out of pocket. Scholarships are available to all students. Please see the Financial Aid and Scholarships website for more scholarship opportunities.
